NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Celebrated His Recent Win With This Massive Chick-Fil-A Order

On June 20, 2021, history was made in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For the first time in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks were world champions! To the resounding cheers of "Bucks in Six," the Milwaukee Bucks won game six of the NBA finals and claimed the NBA Championship Trophy (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). While there were more than a few times when the Bucks' championship hopes and dreams seemed to fade, once the final game of the post-season got underway, there was never any doubt as to who its MVP would be.