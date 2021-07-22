Five questions with Michelle Hua, the top winner of the 2021 Regeneron ISEF
Michelle Hua, a rising junior at Cranbrook Kingswood School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, won this year’s first place $75,000 George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award, the top prize at the 2021 Regeneron ISEF. Michelle won top honors over 1,800 participants from around the world for her project involving a smartphone app and algorithm that uses machine learning to accurately analyze human movements. She was also the first girl to win the top prize in over a decade.www.societyforscience.org
