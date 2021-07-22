Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Vegeta's "Happy Place"

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball has taken Vegeta on one of the best character arcs in anime, from a ruthless and sadistic villain to one of the noblest and powerful warriors in Dragon Ball canon. Vegeta's evolution as a fighter has taken a widely diverging path from Goku's in the recent Dragon Ball Super manga arcs. With the arrival of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74, Vegeta debuts a new Godly Destroyer form; however, along with that new transformation the Saiyan Prince also reveals an unexpected secret about himself: Vegeta reveals what his "Happy Place" is, exactly. And, since this is Vegeta we're talking about it, you know it's a twisted place he finds peace in!

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerealian#Freeza S Great Apes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Spoilers
Related
ComicsComicBook

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Cosplay Highlights Lucoa

This awesome Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid cosplay is highlighting Lucoa just in time for the second season of the anime! Following a several year wait, Kyoto Animation has finally returned for the second season of the series, officially titled Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (which stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts"), as part of the new wave of releases in the Summer 2021 anime schedule. This second season has introduced a new face to the mix, but has also had brief brushes with fan favorites from the first season fans want to see more of like Lucoa.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Goku Black Fierce Fem Spin

One fierce Dragon Ball Super cosplay has given Goku Black an awesome fem spin! Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise has debuted a number of popular villains from over the decades of its run thus far, but things really took a different turn when Dragon Ball Super took things to a whole new level and introduced an "evil" version of Goku. This is something pop culture stories have played with dozens of times, and in Dragon Ball it presented a unique kind of opponent as Goku's evil counterpart, Goku Black, was not only as strong as the hero, but amplified through godly power.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super: what role will Pan play in the new anime movie?

After this funny story, Toei Animation and Akira Toriyama announced that they are still not working on the return of the series but that in 2022 a film will be released under the title “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”. Masako Nozawa, the actress who voices Goku in the Japanese version,...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Bardock Goes Super Saiyan 4 In Dragon Ball Super: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. This set has introduced an update to Special Rares (or SPRs) which features a new texture to the gold foil on the cards. Previously, we saw this on the new Tapion, Android 18, and Videl SPRs. Now, let's take a look at some new offerings.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Will Include A Time Skip

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero revealed its title, along with a number of new details about the next animated chapter of Goku and the Z Fighters during its special panel at this year's digital Comic-Con event, and it seems as if the story that is set to land in 2022 will include a time skip. With the executive producers of the series, Akio Iyoku and Norihiro Hayashida, revealing new details about the movie, they were joined on stage by none other than the voice of Goku herself, Masako Nozawa, who has been giving the Japanese version of the character life for decades.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Artist Just Revisited a Surprising Throwback

While the Dragon Ball franchise has always ran its manga series parallel to the anime, the anime series was known for introducing elements and characters that otherwise never made an appearance in print, with the current artist for Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro, bringing back the heavenly warrior Pikkon. Appearing in the Dragon Ball Z series following the Cell Games and the defeat of the biological nightmare created by Dr. Gero, not much is known about Pikkon's origin but the brawler was able to fight Goku to a standstill in the afterlife when they first faced off.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Videl & Mr. Satan Feature In Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. Now, let's take a look at some of the set's Buu Saga cards that focus on the Satan family: Videl and her father, Mr. Satan… the conquering hero.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Movie Makes Big Change to Krillin

Dragon Ball Super is back in action after several years because its anime is making a comeback. For those who do not know, the series went quiet after Broly made his big-screen return, and the manga has carried the story since. Now, a new movie has been introduced to fans, and it seems the film will take a moment to address an issue that has frustrated audiences for some time.
MoviesCNET

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero teaser reveals full movie title, confirms 2022 release

Earlier this year, when Toei Animation announced it was working on a new Dragon Ball movie, it kept things vague. We knew the film was slated for a 2022 release, that it would feature an "unexpected character," and that it would chart "unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetics." Now we know more: At the San Diego Comic-Con@Home Dragon Ball Special Panel, Toei animation announced the film's full title: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Comments / 0

Community Policy