Battlefield 2042: Battlefield Portal List of Maps, Weapons and More Revealed

From the first time it was mysteriously referenced in public, DICE developers have repeatedly described Battlefield Portal, the newly-revealed creative mode for the upcoming “Battlefield 2042” as a “love letter” to their community. During the hour-long EA Play livestream Thursday, that letter was unsealed. Its contents showcased a new mode in which players can use a free tool to customize multiplayer matches in a plethora of detailed ways to craft and share unique, playable experiences using assets from “Battlefield 2042” and several past installments of the franchise. Now, DICE’s developers are hoping the community will embrace its overtures and go on to make lots and lots of beautiful Battlefield babies, so to speak.