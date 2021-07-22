Cancel
Battlefield 2042: Battlefield Portal List of Maps, Weapons and More Revealed

By Alex Co
mp1st.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a ton of info has already surfaced for Battlefield 2042’s new experience “Battlefield Portal,” there’s more to digest today! EA has sent out the official Battleifeld Portal list of maps, weapons and more!. Related Reading: Battlefield 2042: Battlefield Portal First Look With Official Trailer. Battlefield Portal List of Weapons,...

mp1st.com

#Battlefield 2042#Ea#Battleifeld Portal#Settings#Battlefield 1942#Battlefield Bad Company 2#Noshahr Canals#Mav#Radio Beacon#Specialists Armies#Bad Company#Battlefield 3#Recon
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Battlefield Portal Will Allow You To Build Your Own Experiences With New And Classic Maps

EA has announced Battlefield Portal today as part of EA Play Live 2021, which is a brand-new experience coming to Battlefield 2042, acting as a love letter to the series. The huge new feature will add a substantial amount of content. Along with the previously announced seven maps in BF 2042, Battlefield Portal will also be including six maps from previous games in the series. Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein from Battlefield 1942; Arica Harbor and Valparaiso from Battlefield: Bad Company 2; and finally Caspian Border and Noshahr Canals from Battlefield 3 will all be included.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Battlefield Portal brings past games, powerful creative tools to 2042

We already knew that Battlefield 2042 was going to be an ambitious shooter. The multiplayer-only game ups the ante with 128 player matches, dynamic weather, and more. But EA has taken the game to another level with a surprising new game mode. Battlefield Portal is 2042’s equivalent of Fortnite’s creative...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Battlefield Portal is a Community-Driven Platform for Battlefield 2042 - News

William D'Angelo , posted 23 hours ago / 430 Views. Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have announced Battlefield 2042 community-driven platform Battlefield Portal. View the Battlefield Portal official trailer below:. Here is an overview of Battlefield Portal:. Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform within Battlefield 2042 that will let...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Battlefield 2042 Portal trailer released, contains Bad Company references

Battlefield games can get quite intense when you're paying attention to everything in the environment while hoping a well-adjusted sniper doesn't blow your face off from a bush half the map away. It appears that Battlefield 2042 's Portal mode will be the exact thing you might need after such an adventure, in order to unwind and relax a bit while having some silly fun.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

EA Play Live 2021: Battlefield Portal, Lost In Random, Apex Legends: Emergence, First Look At Dead Space Remake, & More

Today, EA revealed some more information about what’s next with some of its upcoming titles. We got news regarding what’s next for developer Codemasters, a short tease for the next season of Apex Legends, an update regarding the next EA Original Lost in Random, A look at Season 2 of Knockout City, the new game mode coming in Battlefield 2042, and the official reveal of the Dead Space Remake that was leaked before EA Play Live 2021. Here’s a rundown of everything that was revealed during the event.
Video GamesWashington Post

New Portal tool promises Battlefield community epic customization options for ‘Battlefield 2042’

From the first time it was mysteriously referenced in public, DICE developers have repeatedly described Battlefield Portal, the newly-revealed creative mode for the upcoming “Battlefield 2042” as a “love letter” to their community. During the hour-long EA Play livestream Thursday, that letter was unsealed. Its contents showcased a new mode in which players can use a free tool to customize multiplayer matches in a plethora of detailed ways to craft and share unique, playable experiences using assets from “Battlefield 2042” and several past installments of the franchise. Now, DICE’s developers are hoping the community will embrace its overtures and go on to make lots and lots of beautiful Battlefield babies, so to speak.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Battlefield Portal’s visual logic editor will let you make the Battlefield match of your dreams

Most players will probably enjoy Battlefield 2042’s Battlefield Portal as players, enjoying other people’s wacky creations using remade assets from Battlefields 3, 1942, Bad Company 2, and 2042 without even glancing once at the mode’s extensive creator toolset. But those who actually take the time to come up with new modes and variations will have not only an extensive list of options to choose and tweak, but also a powerful logic editor that will let them change nearly everything about how a match is played.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Battlefield Portal is a perfect match for the series’ ideology

My first Battlefield game was Bad Company 2. I played it at a friend’s house endlessly, with two of us switching off and taking turns playing multiplayer. That game, along with the franchise’s next two entries, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, dominated my life until I hit college. They were unmatched in terms of visuals and gunplay. Most importantly, I’d never played another game with such a grand scale before.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Battlefield 2042 Portal Mode Enables Community Content Creation

Battlefield 2042 will add a game mode called Battlefield: Portal that allows players to engage with content made by the community. The mode was revealed during EA Play Live 2021 and comes from Rippled Effect Studios, previously known as DICE LA. The community-driven experience was described as one of Battlefield 2042‘s key gameplay pillars and is something that the DICE team has been interested in exploring for more than a decade.
FIFANME

‘Battlefield 1’ is now free via Prime Gaming, with more ‘Battlefield’ to follow

Multiple Battlefield titles are currently on, and coming to, Prime Gaming, the game service portion of an Amazon Prime subscription. Battlefield 1 is available from today (July 21) all the way up to August 4, and Battlefield V is redeemable from August 2 to October 1. Both of these titles can be kept forever, as long as they are redeemed in the above timeframe with a Prime Gaming subscription.
Video GamesNeowin

Battlefield 2042's Portal mode mashes together Battlefield 3, Bad Company 2, and 1942

The EA Play Live showcase today gave another look at Battlefield 2042, specifically its ambitious new game mode that's titled Battlefield Portal. Sticking true to its name, the mode will transport players back to older Battlefield entries to re-experience their most popular maps, but with a twist. Ripple Effect Studios, formerly DICE Los Angeles, is developing this sandbox.
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

The Portal Mode in Battlefield 2042 combines four games into one package.

The Portal Mode in Battlefield 2042 combines four games into one package. Electronic Arts introduced Portal mode, a new sandbox-style game mode for “Battlefield 2042” that essentially combines four different “Battlefield” games into one complete and highly customizable package that the community may play around with, during EA Play. Portal...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Battlefield Portal includes factions and soldier archetypes from previous titles

Battlefield Portal, the community-driven platform included with Battlefield 2042, will allow players to create custom game modes and experiences using assets from previous games like factions and soldier archetypes. Battlefield Portal was officially revealed earlier today and players got their first look at what the new platform will include. Players...
Video GamesDestructoid

Battlefield 2042’s customizable Portal mode spans some of your favorite maps, guns, and vehicles

El Alamein, Arica Harbor, Noshahr Canals, and more maps with player-defined rules. Battlefield 2042 has a new player-customizable mode, Portal, that’s helping to round out the multiplayer package (and further justify the game’s price in a world where Call of Duty: Warzone exists). Details about Portal leaked this morning slightly ahead of schedule, and Ripple Effect Studios (formerly DICE LA) announced the mode during EA Play Live 2021.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS REVEALS BATTLEFIELD PORTAL AT EA PLAY LIVE, AN ALL-NEW COMMUNITY-DRIVEN EXPERIENCE COMING TO BATTLEFIELD 2042

Today at EA PLAY Live, Electronic Arts and Ripple Effect Studios, the Los Angeles-based studio led by Christian Grass, revealed Battlefield™ Portal, the next exciting experience coming to Battlefield™ 2042. A first for the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform designed to offer a huge variety of imaginative experiences by giving players the tools to set their own rules and build their own definitive Battlefield experience – and share them with other people. Battlefield Portal will be available at launch as one of three core Battlefield 2042 experiences. In addition to Portal, players will also have access to All-Out Warfare, which includes the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and Battlefield™ Hazard Zone, the all-new, high-stakes squad-based experience set to be revealed closer to launch.

