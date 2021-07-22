Riverdale Star Mark Consuelos’ Face Nearly Falls Off In Raunchy Photo

Riverdale star Mark Consuelos clearly adores his wife, Kelly Ripa, who hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan. They raised three very nice kids, Michael, Joaquin, and Lola, but much to Lola’s embarrassment, her mom often shares rather raunchy photos on social media. This week, Kelly outdid herself, and it revealed that Mark’s face just about fell off with the eyeful she gave him. Not that he looked unhappy about it, mind you.