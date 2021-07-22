Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Riverdale Star Mark Consuelos’ Face Nearly Falls Off In Raunchy Photo

By JJ Flowers
celebratingthesoaps.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverdale star Mark Consuelos clearly adores his wife, Kelly Ripa, who hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan. They raised three very nice kids, Michael, Joaquin, and Lola, but much to Lola’s embarrassment, her mom often shares rather raunchy photos on social media. This week, Kelly outdid herself, and it revealed that Mark’s face just about fell off with the eyeful she gave him. Not that he looked unhappy about it, mind you.

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Consuelos
Person
Ryan
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kelly Ripa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live With Kelly And Ryan#Cw#Riverdale Season 5#Bravo#Sos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Greece
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's strict rule with daughter Lola revealed – and it might surprise you

Kelly Ripa is a doting mother to three children, who are growing up fast!. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star's two oldest kids, Michael, 24, and Lola, 20, remained in New York to study when it came to going to university, but the star had a strict rule in place to make sure that they felt a sense of independence in the city.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kelly Ripa's Sons Are the Spitting Image of Mark Consuelos in Adorable New Photo

Watch: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Goes to Prom in Dad's Tuxedo. Like father, like son! Mark Consuelos' two boys are all grown up and look just like their famous father. Wife Kelly Ripa shared a photo of her sons—Joaquin, 18, and Michael, 24—with their arm around each other as string lights twinkled in the background. Not only did the brothers look like twins, but they also bore a remarkable resemblance to Mark.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Tamron Hall wows in Kelly Ripa’s Live seat in a look you need to see

In a move that should surprise no one, Tamron Hall brought her fashion A-game when she took a seat in Kelly Ripa’s chair on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday. The daytime TV host looked gorgeous in a blue and white printed wrap dress that came complete with puff sleeves and a tie at the waist that flattered her figure. Tamron also added a pop of color with neon yellow hoop earrings and stiletto heels.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can’t help but lovingly flirt: A look at their 25-year relationship

Even after 25 years of marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are no strangers to social media flirting. While on a recent summer beach vacation, Ripa took to Instagram to share a cheeky photo of the couple lounging by the pool, where her actor husband is checking her out from behind. Consuelos replied to the photo by commenting “Okay” with several fire and heart emojis.
TV & VideosPosted by
People

Get a First Look at Michael Consuelos' Riverdale Return as Young Hiram Lodge — His Dad's Role!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 24-year-old son Michael will return to Riverdale later this month — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at his guest appearance. In the episode, airing Aug. 18, Michael will play a young version of his dad's character, Hiram Lodge. The episode will revolve around Hiram's origin story, and other cast members will also play younger versions of their parents' characters.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's latest Live stand-in makes fans swoon in a dreamy floral dress

Kelly Ripa is still enjoying her summer vacation, and her latest stand-in wore a breezy floral dress so perfect for summer that we want it too. Former Scandal star Katie Lowes cohosted Live With Kelly and Ryan with Ryan Seacrest in Kelly’s absence on Tuesday and danced to her seat in a flowy floral blue and white Zara dress that she paired with gold hoop earrings and strappy sandals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy