68-1857 MAHINA PL, WAIKOLOA, HI 96738

Enjoy the comforts of this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful Waikoloa Village. This 1158 sq.ft. home sits on a 13,440 sq.ft. lot with it's own personal drive way leading to the house. High beam ceilings in living area, kitchen, and den-room which is currently used as an office space. A newly above ground pool has been newly installed which will be included. Waikoloa Village is centrally located between Waimea and Kona and it is the closest community to the resort area (10 minute drive) with golf, shopping, dining, luxury resorts and world-class beaches. Waikoloa Village offers many amenities including a shopping center, post office, Robert Trent Jones golf course, tennis, stables and community pool. Please visit Waikoloa.org for more information. Mandatory membership in the Waikoloa Village Association is required.