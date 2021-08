Virgin River 3×10 “A Wedding, No Funeral and a Baby” does exactly what the last few episodes promised, with a cliffhanger ending that’s both frustrating, and telegraphed. It’s frustrating less because of what happened and more because of the way the show handled it, of course, and it’s very important that we spend this review not just discussing the way everyone’s storylines were kind of left in limbo, but also how the show got these storylines there – and how effective it was at doing what it attempted to do this season.