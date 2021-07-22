Cancel
Economy

States Cutting Unemployment Benefits Didn't Get People Back to Work, Study Finds

By Greg Iacurci, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-five states have ended all or some federal benefits paid to the unemployed, including an extra $300 a week. Another state, Louisiana, will do so later this month. States said the benefits were keeping people from looking for work. Critics claim Covid-related factors may instead be sidelining workers. The first...

