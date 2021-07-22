Cancel
MLB

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis a potential fit for Nelson Cruz

By Robert Murray
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St Louis Cardinals need offense and they have been mentioned as a fit for Twins DH/outfielder Nelson Cruz. Does it make sense?. With eight days to go until the MLB trade deadline, the primary focus has been on the St. Louis Cardinals’ search for starting pitching. But with an underperforming offense, and the team almost 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, they should explore adding another bat or two.

