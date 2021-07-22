Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis a potential fit for Nelson Cruz
The St Louis Cardinals need offense and they have been mentioned as a fit for Twins DH/outfielder Nelson Cruz. Does it make sense?. With eight days to go until the MLB trade deadline, the primary focus has been on the St. Louis Cardinals’ search for starting pitching. But with an underperforming offense, and the team almost 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, they should explore adding another bat or two.redbirdrants.com
