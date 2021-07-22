Important Reminder: Submit Proof of Vaccination or Exemption ASAP!

The first day of classes is now less than 40 days away. We are all excited by the prospect of a return to an academic and student experience that resembles our pre-pandemic campus environment. A critical dimension of our return to campus planning is the requirement that EVERY member of our residential community be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Only those who submit an approved religious or medical exemption from the vaccine will be permitted to access campus unvaccinated in the fall. Students with approved religious or medical exemptions will be required to wear a mask on campus and participate in weekly surveillance testing.