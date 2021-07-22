Ventress Memorial Library notes

In the midst of the sweltering heat of summer, finding ways to avoid the glare of the midday sun is a worthy goal in itself, yet many might want to beat the heat while stimulating the mind as well. For this, the library has your back. Of course, you could drop by the air-conditioned main library downtown and settle in to read one of the captivating novels or inspiring memoirs that line the shelves. You could also pop in to the Bookmobile at one of multiple stops this rolling library on wheels visits across Ames each week. For those who want to avoid a trip downtown and don’t want to wait for the next nearby Bookmobile stop, but still want to get their library fix, consider taking a look at some of the options among the library’s online databases available from home or on the go.