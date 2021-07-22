Ventress Memorial Library notes

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Memorial Library Youth Services Librarian Barbara Raab, which was recently shared on the Library’s Facebook page:. It is with very mixed feelings that I announce that I will be retiring from the library. I will miss seeing all of the kids, teens and families SO much. It has been so wonderful to watch the progression from infants in Baby Times, to preschoolers developing early literacy skills, to kids learning to read, to fully independent readers. I am honored to have had the opportunity to work in Wilmington and greatly appreciate all of the support that the community has shown the library. My last day will be August 13, finishing my career at the End of Summer Bash. I hope the everyone will be able to come there and say goodbye, but if you can’t, please stop by the library sometime before then. Thank you, Wilmington!
