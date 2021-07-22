Cancel
Ventress Memorial Library notes

Wicked Local
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ventress Memorial Library is now open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and is closed Sundays. For more information, call the library at 781-834-5535 or visit http://ventresslibrary.org. In-library book donations. The Friends of the Ventress Memorial Library recently...

www.wickedlocal.com

Watertown, MAWicked Local

At the library

Watertown Free Public Library programs are free and open to all. The library is open for browsing and checkouts, with curbside pickup available. Virtual programs are offered via Facebook Live and Zoom. For information, visit https://watertownlib.org. For adults. MAD ABOUT THE MOVIES: "Trumbo": 7 p.m. Aug. 16, outside on the...
Times News

BETHLEHEM AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY NOTES

Visit the Bethlehem Area Public Library at 11 E. Church St. (main) or- 400 Webster St. (SouthSide branch) or 2740 Fifth St. (Coolidge) or visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCsuAN4Af6kv3jQl1us_WkWQ/featured and www.bapl.org/events/categories/virtual-events for a variety of items. For hours, information or to speak with staff members, call 610-867-3761 (main-11 W. Church St.) or 610-867-7852- 400 Webster St. (SouthSide branch) or 484-892-6267 (Coolidge). Chat service and general information: visit www.bapl.org (main) or at www.facebook.com/paBAPL or www.bapl.org/ssmain.htm (SouthSide) or https://www.bapl.org/coolidge/ (Coolidge).
Scio, NYWellsville Daily Reporter

Scio Memorial Library sets Mid-week Music performances

SCIO — Two Scio Memorial Library Mid-week Music performances have been scheduled for the library lawn gazebo on Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the spotlight will be American music on guitar by Dave Mason. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the community's favorite pianist, Carole Aldrich, will...
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library Launches the Fall Seed Collection

The Thomas Branigan Memorial Library is pleased to announce the return of the Tierra Sagrada pop-up seed library for the Fall! The Tierra Sagrada Seed Library (named after the mural in the Library’s amphitheater) was created to encourage Las Crucens to learn more about local food systems and regionally adapted community seed saving projects.
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Join us inside the small shelter at Eckhart Park on Friday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. as we welcome local author Sue Berg. Berg will speak about her newly published book, “Driftless Gold.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase. The book is also available through the library.
Books & LiteratureFort Bragg Advocate-News

Community Library Notes: “The Pull of the Stars”

“The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue is the powerful story of Bridie Sweeney’s life, “fiction pinned together with facts.” Taking place in Dublin during the great flu pandemic of 1918. Shops are shuttered, concerts canceled, and rows of hearses line up outside the undertakers. The narrator rides the tram to her job at the hospital, she reads headlines of numbers of war wounded, shell-shocked and killed in action. More flu cases crowd the hospital when she gets there. Nurse Julia Powers narrates this tale.
laconiadailysun.com

Center Harbor Library Notes and New Releases

CENTER HARBOR — The library has a number of new titles in both hardback and audio format, including works by contemporary authors Daniel Silva, Jane Harper, Patricia Cornwell, John Grisham, Alex Michaelides, and Jennifer Ryan. In addition, the shelves hold a bevy of current non-fiction titles to keep you in the know. If the library does not have a title you’re looking for, they will try to loan it from a member library or add it to their own collection.
Sayre, PAMorning Times

Sayre Public Library lists memorials, recognitions

SAYRE – The Sayre Public Library wishes to announce the following memorials and recognitions received in recent months:. Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Laura Maria (Werkheiser) Shaffer. Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Timothy Broughton. Given by Marie K. Preston, in memory of Ethel Watlock. Given by...
Whiteville, NCnrcolumbus.com

Carolyn T. High Memorial Library Tails and Tales sets summer reading program

Starting July 20, every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning at 10 a.m. we will begin our Summer Reading Program for ages 4-12. The more books you read and the more activities you participate in, the more prizes you will be eligible to win! Go to the website and download the free printable reading log to document your progress or pick one up from the Whiteville Branch.
Shoppingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Cooper Memorial Library’s ‘BIG Summer Book Sale!’

The Cooper Memorial Library “BIG Summer Book Sale!” will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 in room 108 (first-floor community room). The sale is sponsored by our Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library and they have been busy collecting and sorting books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles, and everything is in excellent condition.
Watertown, NYinformnny.com

Flower Memorial Library planning to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is approaching, local organizations are in the planning stages of organizing memorial events in the North Country. The Flower Memorial Library announced on Tuesday that plans are in the works to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. According to the Library, staff are planning to host a poster exhibit that will be designed by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City. Staff is also planning to show a film which includes the stories of survivors and those impacted.
Roxbury, CTprimepublishers.com

Minor Memorial Library to Host Hot Acoustics and Pop-up Bar

ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library will host Hot Acoustics at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31 on the library’s lawn at 23 South St. There will be a Pop-Up Bar for drinks. Those attending may bring their own picnics, as well as lawn chairs and blankets. There is no charge for this program.
Somerville, MAWicked Local

Somerville to host outdoor free movie series

Somerville’s free outdoor movie series, SomerMovieFest, will hold weekly screenings of some all-time favorites throughout August. Join on Thursdays to enjoy the following family-friendly films:. • Aug. 12 — “Black Panther” — Baxter Park. • Aug. 19 — “Guardians of the Galaxy” — Seven Hills Park. • Aug. 26 —...
Ames, IAAmes Tribune

Ames Library Notes: Database Daze

In the midst of the sweltering heat of summer, finding ways to avoid the glare of the midday sun is a worthy goal in itself, yet many might want to beat the heat while stimulating the mind as well. For this, the library has your back. Of course, you could drop by the air-conditioned main library downtown and settle in to read one of the captivating novels or inspiring memoirs that line the shelves. You could also pop in to the Bookmobile at one of multiple stops this rolling library on wheels visits across Ames each week. For those who want to avoid a trip downtown and don’t want to wait for the next nearby Bookmobile stop, but still want to get their library fix, consider taking a look at some of the options among the library’s online databases available from home or on the go.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

Wilmington Memorial Library Children’s Librarian Barbara Raab To Retire On August 13

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Memorial Library Youth Services Librarian Barbara Raab, which was recently shared on the Library’s Facebook page:. It is with very mixed feelings that I announce that I will be retiring from the library. I will miss seeing all of the kids, teens and families SO much. It has been so wonderful to watch the progression from infants in Baby Times, to preschoolers developing early literacy skills, to kids learning to read, to fully independent readers. I am honored to have had the opportunity to work in Wilmington and greatly appreciate all of the support that the community has shown the library. My last day will be August 13, finishing my career at the End of Summer Bash. I hope the everyone will be able to come there and say goodbye, but if you can’t, please stop by the library sometime before then. Thank you, Wilmington!
Batavia, NYThe Daily News Online

Richmond Memorial Library conducting children/young adult book drive

BATAVIA — The Richmond Memorial Library in partnership with community service member Mikalina Pellegrino-Scott will be sponsoring a Book Drive for children’s/young adult books starting this month. The book drive runs through Aug. 13. To help kick-off the book drive, those interested may stop by the library on Saturday to...
BBC

Library book returned 53 years late - with £20 note

A book has been returned to Paisley Central Library more than 50 years after it was due back. The copy of Mrs Balbir Singh's Indian Cookery was posted to the library anonymously, along with a £20 note and a letter apologising for its lateness. It was loaned out in about...

