HBO Halts Production of Major Series After Positive COVID-19 Test

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestworld is the latest television show to shut down production due to a positive COVID-19 test. The HBO show's fourth season of the sci-fi Western drama put a halt to production after recording a positive test from a production member and will pause briefly for two days next week, Deadline reported Wednesday.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Aurora Perrineau
Person
Katja Herbers
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Thandie Newton
Person
Luke Hemsworth
Person
Jonathan Nolan
Person
Rodrigo Santoro
Person
Jimmi Simpson
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
