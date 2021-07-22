HBO Halts Production of Major Series After Positive COVID-19 Test

Episode 5 will be available thanks to FX on Hulu in just a couple of days — why not sneak a peek at the cast?. In the video below, the show reveals for the first time everyone who will be in “BA’AL,” with American Horror Story actress Billie Lourd leading the way as as Liv Whitley. Meanwhile, she is joined by Ronen Rubinstein (Matt Webb), Virginia Gardener (Bernadette), Vanessa Williams (Dr. Eleanor Berger), Michael B. Silver (Dr. Mounds), Kimberley Drummond (Emma), Chad James Buchanan (Rory), Jake Choi (Stan), and then Misha Gonz-Cirkl (Norma). Lourd is clearly the most familiar franchise name in this episode, and clearly this represents American Horror Stories trying to stretch out most of its stars across different episodes. Episode 3, for example, was lifted by the presence of John Carroll Lynch and Naomi Grossman. Meanwhile, episode 4 featured Glee alum Kevin McHale and then the incomparable Danny Trejo.