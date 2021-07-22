Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google reminds you the Android Auto app has a beta program — have you signed up yet?

By Michael Crider
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you don't have a recent car and/or you're too frugal to replace your stereo in an older one, you can get most of the benefits of the Android Auto interface by running the Android Auto app on your phone. It's a pretty cool way to go, since all you really need is some kind of car mount, saving you anywhere from $400-$1400. Now there's a way for you to try out the app's latest and greatest features: a beta program.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Auto#Apps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Google soon won’t let you sign in on very old Android devices

If you still have a device running Android 2.3.7 (the final version of Gingerbread) or older, Google won’t let you sign in to your Google account on that device starting September 27th, according to a support document (via Liliputing). “As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe,...
Cell PhonesCNET

Pixel 6 rumors: Have you heard about Google's Whitechapel chip yet?

October is the month of pumpkin spice, swirling leaves and Google Pixel releases. But right now we're still in the month of whipped lemonade, sunscreen and swirling rumors. Specifically, rumors about the Pixel 6, Google's next flagship phone. We expect the new addition to Google's lineup to arrive sometime in the middle of October, given the release timing of its previous handsets.
InternetUbergizmo

Twitter Beta Now Lets You Sign In With Google

So a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Twitter was testing out allowing users to sign into their service using third-party platforms such as Apple or Google. For those who are using the Twitter beta on Android, you might be interested to learn that the company has since implemented the feature for the beta app.
InternetPosted by
Android Police

Google is plotting the death of the app that let you create custom maps

The only thing Google loves more than launching new apps and services is killing them off. Sometimes these shutdowns are a big deal, while other times you may be struggling to recall if you've ever even used what's on the chopping block. Our latest probably falls a bit closer to that latter category — and that may partly be why Google is planning to shut down the My Maps application. Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, the shutdown is expected to take place on October 15.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Google Play Store removes 8 apps infected with malware, if you have any, delete it immediately

MORE INFORMATION | 10 free video games that you can enjoy on your mobile device during this quarantine. These are capable of entering any device when downloading infected programs or applications. When they take over our equipment, be it a computer, laptop, Smartphone or tablet, this virus attacks, infects and spies on it, impairing its normal functioning. The first thing we will witness is the slowness of our device and later we will lose its control.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

How to make Google Assistant’s Workday Reminders work for you, not against you

Earlier this week, I discussed how enabling Google Assistant’s Workday Reminders was a decision that I sorely regret, and while I stick with everything I said regarding how frustrating and overwhelming they were to use, I wanted to avoid complaining about it without providing a solution. Through my experience with this feature, I’ve compiled a few tips and tricks for how you can make Assistant’s Workday Reminders work for you rather than against you.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Welcome to the 390th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. Google announced App Bundles a few years ago with the intention of moving the Play Store to them soon. Amazon announced in a blog post this week that they’re doing the same thing. This isn’t normally a big deal. However, with Amazon being the app store of choice for Windows 11, it’s nice to see Amazon keeping up so developers don’t have to try so hard to do so.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google is working on a “Switch to Android” app for iOS

In 9to5Google’s latest ‘APK Insight’, the latest version of an Android component called “Data Restore Tool” has been identified with new code hinting at a new app. It’s likely that Google may be looking to make a “Switch to Android” app for the iOS App store just like Apple has a “Move to iOS” app for Android.
Computersxda-developers

Can’t login to your Chromebook? Google is readying a fix

Google rolled out Chrome OS 91.0.4472.147 on the stable channel late last month. But the update was pulled as it caused performance issues in several Chromebook models. Last week, Google resumed the rollout, and the new Chrome OS 91 build didn’t have the same high CPU usage issue. However, it came with another annoying bug.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How To Disable Chrome’s Auto Sign-in For Apps & Websites On Android

Compared to other web browsers, Chrome offers more features, but, apart from all those features, it has a feature which is enabled by default that prevents us from having to press the login button on certain websites. Chrome automatically logs on to websites where it has stored credentials. Of course,...
Technologydroid-life.com

Enter the Android Auto Beta Test Now

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. There’s a new beta in town. This time, it’s for Android Auto, but should you choose to give yourself over to the beta and its ever-tempting power, do note that Google says, “testing versions can be less stable and some features might not work properly.” That’s the usual fine print with betas, but yeah, be careful while relying on a beta of Android Auto to get you around town.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Android Auto: Here’s everything you need to know about it!

Android Auto has been around for quite a while now, and it’s pretty common in modern-day cars. For those of you who are unaware, Android Auto is an app that you either need to install or comes pre-installed on your Android (duh) smartphone, which allows you to connect your phone to your car’s entertainment system, either through a cable or wirelessly, to help make things easier while driving. You can make and receive calls, send text messages, reply to them via voice input, use navigation, run third-party apps, etc, all on an interface that’s easy to use and less distracting while driving.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google rolls out bug fix update for Android 12 Beta 3

Google started rolling out the third beta for Android 12 earlier this month with several long-awaited changes, including scrolling screenshots, enhanced auto-rotate, on-device search, and much more. However, like all the other beta releases, there were a few bugs that weren’t fixed in time for the rollout. That’s why Google has just released Android 12 Beta 3.1 for its Pixel phones, which contains a handful of important fixes.
Softwaretechnewstoday.com

How To Fix Apps Keep Crashing on Windows

Software and driver-related problems on Windows are as old as Windows itself. It is no surprise that the latest Windows comes with its share of problems. While we can expect Microsoft to eventually roll out updates that will smooth these rough edges, there are a few things you can try right away to try and fix software crashing on Windows 10 and 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy