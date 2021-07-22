Google reminds you the Android Auto app has a beta program — have you signed up yet?
If you don't have a recent car and/or you're too frugal to replace your stereo in an older one, you can get most of the benefits of the Android Auto interface by running the Android Auto app on your phone. It's a pretty cool way to go, since all you really need is some kind of car mount, saving you anywhere from $400-$1400. Now there's a way for you to try out the app's latest and greatest features: a beta program.www.androidpolice.com
