Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Poll: Potential Sununu-Hassan matchup in N.H. a dead heat

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZWKS_0b4xd7PZ00

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) would face a neck-and-neck contest against Gov. Chris Sununu (R) if he decides to challenge her in next year’s midterm elections, a new poll shows.

The Granite State Poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center, shows Sununu and Hassan statistically tied, 49 percent to 48 percent, with just 2 percent of voters undecided in the contest.

Sununu holds a clear lead over Hassan among independent voters, 52 percent to 38 percent. Men favor Sununu by a 22-point margin, while women back Hassan, herself a former governor, by a 19-point edge.

Hassan has wide advantages among those who have had at least some college education, while Sununu leads by 47 points among those who have not attended college, a stark reminder of the educational divide increasingly defining modern politics.

The poll underscores the increasing competition in a state where seemingly no incumbent is safe. Hassan won her seat in 2016 by just over 1,000 votes, beating out Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R). Hassan’s seat mate, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D), won her first election in 2008 by beating Sununu’s brother, Sen. John E. Sununu (R), by 44,000 votes, or about 6 percentage points.

Shaheen won reelection in 2014, a good year for Republicans, by a narrower three-point margin against Scott Brown, who had represented Massachusetts in the Senate. Shaheen won a third term in 2020 by a far more comfortable 15-point margin, on the same day President Biden carried New Hampshire’s electoral votes by seven points over Donald Trump .

But, in a sign that Granite State voters are happy to split their tickets, Sununu won a third term in 2020 by a far wider margin than Shaheen — he scored 65 percent of the vote against a poorly funded Democratic rival.

Sununu has won strong marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected just over 100,000 New Hampshire residents and killed 1,384. Like other neighboring Republican governors in Massachusetts and Vermont, Sununu issued stricter lockdowns and mask mandates than Republican governors in other parts of the country.

Forty-eight percent of New Hampshire voters — including 54 percent of independents and 13 percent of Democrats — see Sununu favorably, the Granite State poll found, while just 25 percent view him unfavorably. Hassan’s favorable rating stands at 37 percent, while 40 percent see her unfavorably.

Republicans have pinned their hopes of making New Hampshire a competitive contest on Sununu, the scion of a legendary New Hampshire political family. His father, John H. Sununu, was a three-term governor and White House chief of staff under President George H.W. Bush.

Sununu has been coy about his plans as he weighs a Senate bid against a run for a fourth two-year term as governor. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has talked him up as the GOP’s best chance at challenging Hassan, and National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) plans to visit New Hampshire next month, though he will not be appearing with Sununu.

The poll bears out the GOP’s calculus: Hassan holds a steady ten-point lead over Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who finished second in the 2020 Republican primary. She leads Ayotte in a hypothetical rematch by a slimmer 49 percent to 45 percent margin.

If Sununu or Ayotte jump into the race, the contest is likely to become a marquee matchup of the midterm election cycle. Both Democrats and Republicans combined to spend $38 million on the race between Hassan and Ayotte in 2016, and $26 million on the contest between Shaheen and Brown two years earlier.

The race would be one of the GOP’s best chances, along with states like Georgia and Arizona, at reclaiming a seat they would need to win back the majority in an evenly divided Senate in which Vice President Kamala Harris stands as the tie-breaking vote.

The Granite State Poll surveyed 1,540 likely New Hampshire voters between July 15-19 in an online panel poll. The poll carried a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Comments / 4

The Hill

The Hill

293K+
Followers
30K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Ayotte
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N H#The Granite State Poll#Republicans#Granite State#Democratic#Democrats#White House#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Army
Related
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

It’s Crunch Time for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party

A couple of months ago, I spoke to Felicia Wong, the president and C.E.O. of the Roosevelt Institute, a progressive think tank with ties to the White House, about how Joe Biden was faring. Wong complimented the President on uniting his Party, focussing on the pandemic, and including a pathbreaking expansion of the child tax credit as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that Congress passed in March; then she added, “I think the politics are going to get a lot more complicated from here.” That prediction turned out to be spot on.
PoliticsNHPR

Sununu Vetoes Moving N.H. State Primary Earlier

Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a bill to shift the state primary day from early September to early August. Sununu said moving the primary day would conflict with people's summer vacations and lead to reduced turnout. He added it could make it harder for cities and towns to recruit poll workers...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump says he'd like to see Chris Sununu challenge Hassan

Former President Trump is encouraging New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) to jump into his state’s 2022 Senate race. In an interview with conservative radio host Howie Carr, Trump said that he wants to see Sununu challenge Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), who’s up for reelection next year. “I’d like to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes two punches from GOP

It's been a tough week for former President Trump . Trump's preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden reads ‘Sir, there is something on your chin’ note passed to him by brave aide

Joe Biden was caught-off guard on Friday and had to be told there was something on his chin by an aide. The US president, who was in a meeting with governors and officials, received a card with a hand written note saying: “Sir, there is something on your chin”. The incident, which happened as his vice president Kamala Harris was addressing officials on the issue of wildfires, was caught on camera – and immediately went viral on social media. Mr Biden appeared to eventually remove whatever was on his chin, and was seen rubbing his face to remove the...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WITF

Philly Republican makes bid for U.S. Senate on anti-Trump agenda

(Philadelphia) — Craig Snyder thinks the numbers in next year’s Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania are in his favor. The 60-year-old Philadelphian announced Wednesday that he’s joining the GOP field with a radically different approach than any other major candidate thus far: He’s not trying to win votes from die-hard supporters of President Donald Trump.
Presidential ElectionThe Jewish Press

Kamala Harris Has NO FUTURE

The Biden administration is officially the Biden-Harris administration, Kamala has received a raft of important assignments covering everything from illegal migration to election rigging, and the man at the top was suggesting that he might just stay one term before stepping down for her. Before the election, Biden’s people were...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lara Trump sparks outrage for saying many hope US Olympian Gwen Berry loses over race protest

Lara Trump sparked outrage after she said many probably hope US Olympian Gwen Berry doesn’t make it to the podium in the hammer throw because the athlete and activist said she would use the global stage to take a stand for “oppressed people”. Athlete Gwen Berry has said that she would protest the US national anthem on the podium if given the chance. At the US track and field Olympic trials, Ms Berry turned away from the American flag. She advanced to the Olympic final on Sunday after facing calls from conservatives that she be banned from competing for...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Prosecuting Trump for role in Jan. 6 riot got easier thanks to Capitol officers' testimony

“All of them – all of them were telling us, ‘Trump sent us.” In harrowing, heart-wrenching testimony before a House select committee established to investigate the events of Jan. 6, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino A. Gonell and his Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department colleagues described last week how those they witnessed violently breaching the Capitol explicitly pointed to then-President Donald Trump’s role in causing the insurrection.
ElectionsFOXBusiness

Thanks to Team Biden, America could soon be on the verge of economic disaster

No one knows for sure what the state of the American economy will be one year from now, but the existing evidence all points in one direction: disaster. During the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, countless economic analysts predicted the remainder of 2021 would be marked by rapid economic growth. The most popular theory was that as the economy reopened, pent-up economic demand would lead to a surge of activity, driving expansion at a record pace.

Comments / 4

Community Policy