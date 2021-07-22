Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad, Live Oak by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Live Oak A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL GOLIAD...NORTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK AND NORTHWESTERN BEE COUNTIES At 233 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Beeville, moving northwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Beeville, Mineral, Tulsita, Normanna, Pettus, Pawnee and Tuleta. This includes the following highways US Highway 181 between mile markers 572 and 592. US Highway 59 between mile markers 692 and 700. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
