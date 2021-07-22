Cancel
Garfield County, UT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTY At 132 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bryce Canyon National Park, or 26 miles west of Escalante, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Bryce Canyon National Park, Tropic, Cannonville and Rubys Inn. This includes Utah Route 12 between mile markers 10 and 25, and between mile markers 31 and 40. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

