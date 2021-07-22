Cancel
NFL: Covid-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could mean forfeited games, pay

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 12 days ago
NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

