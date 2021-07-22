Vetements Loses the Vowels for New Brand Name

Until just a couple of weeks ago, Jordan Dalah hadn’t had to deal with any of the obstacles that most of the emerging designers we’ve spoken to over the past 18 months have been marred by: production dramas; having to make do without in-person fittings; dealing with everyone from pattern cutters to printmakers over Zoom. “I think my experience has been a lot different to what a lot of designers back in the UK, for example, have had,” he reflects over Zoom from his home in Sydney, Australia, a city which, until very recently, had passed through the pandemic more or less unscathed. “We’re actually in lockdown now, but we haven’t been for most of the whole COVID period. I’ve felt really lucky to be able to go to my studio, and the manufacturers that I work with in Sydney didn't really shut down at all.”