Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Vetements Loses the Vowels for New Brand Name

By Joelle Diderich
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WITHOUT VOWELS: Vetements revealed the name of its new brand on Thursday — and it’s Vtmnts. The brand posted its first look, a sweater with a television test card pattern and brown pants, on its new Instagram account, @vetements_secret_project. In an email, the brand sent a link for 100 looks and promised collection notes would follow overnight.

wwd.com

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demna Gvasalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fashion#Fashion House#Fashion Law#Specialized
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYfashionista.com

How I Shop: Addison Rae

We all buy clothes, but no two people shop the same. It can be a social experience, and a deeply personal one; at times, it can be impulsive and entertaining, at others, purpose-driven, a chore. Where do you shop? When do you shop? How do you decide what you need, how much to spend and what's "you"? These are some of the questions we're putting to prominent figures in our column "How I Shop."
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Design Theory: How Up Next Designer Is Finding the Next Big Thing in Fashion

Click here to read the full article. The fashion industry is always searching for which designer is going to be the next big thing, and Instagram account @UpNextDesigner has become the go-to resource to find just that. Up Next Designer was created by fashion publicist Albert Ayal to spotlight emerging designers and fashion students from across the world to give them the media exposure that’s typically given to larger brands.More from WWDMichael Kors Hamptons Party “I would do a lot of research based on all the brands I work with and I would find all of these unique brands and I’d reach...
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Basquiat Collaborations Are Ubiquitous, But Are They Necessary?

Last week Saint Laurent RIVE DROITE revealed their collaboration with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat, consisting of a specially curated exhibition of the artist’s work (on display at the brand’s stores in Paris and Los Angeles) and a capsule collection that includes T-shirts, hoodies and a $6,000 skimboard emblazoned with the iconic scribbles for which Basquiat is known.
Designers & CollectionsVice

The fashion designer warping the body with radical silhouettes

Until just a couple of weeks ago, Jordan Dalah hadn’t had to deal with any of the obstacles that most of the emerging designers we’ve spoken to over the past 18 months have been marred by: production dramas; having to make do without in-person fittings; dealing with everyone from pattern cutters to printmakers over Zoom. “I think my experience has been a lot different to what a lot of designers back in the UK, for example, have had,” he reflects over Zoom from his home in Sydney, Australia, a city which, until very recently, had passed through the pandemic more or less unscathed. “We’re actually in lockdown now, but we haven’t been for most of the whole COVID period. I’ve felt really lucky to be able to go to my studio, and the manufacturers that I work with in Sydney didn't really shut down at all.”
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

Discover Fendi Menswear Couture Fall 2021 Looks

Whether this is the result of Kim Jones joining the FENDI team or the overall tendencies of luxury brands including menswear within their couture collections we can only speculate. However the latest FENDI Fall 2021 couture collection celebrating the Rome based house has included three show stopping menswear looks within.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Etai Drori | Custom Made Is the Future of Luxury Etai Drori

Luxury brands strive to create products that are premium quality and authentic for many consumers across the globe. With the increase of the luxury goods market, consumers expect more from brands, and particularly from the high-demand niche of custom-made luxury products. What makes the luxury goods market so exclusive are...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Ralph Lauren Scores Gold With His Olympic Sponsorships

Click here to read the full article. GAME ON: When Jill Biden donned a Ralph Lauren outfit to cheer on the U.S. team in Tokyo, she helped the American brand rise to the top of the charts for fashion sponsorships at the 2020 Summer Olympics. According to an analysis of social media by data and insights company Launchmetrics from July 28 to Aug. 2, Ralph Lauren brought in $14.8 million in media impact value for his Olympic-related sponsorships, with the Biden post alone garnering $163,000 in MIV on The New York Times and an additional $92,300 on the Polo Ralph Lauren...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Top 30 Fashion for Men Trends in July

Diverse and eclectic, the July 2021 men's fashion trends share a notable tendency for bold ideas and progressive design. Fire-resistant sweaters, futuristic avant-garde collections, and new men’s makeup products were all released this month. A standout theme within this collection was products and designs that look to break down gender...
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Joseph Abboud Signs Sleepwear License

Click here to read the full article. Now guys can sleep in their Joseph Abboud-wear. The brand, owned by WHP Global, has signed a licensing agreement with Intradeco Apparel Inc. to design, develop and distribute a new collection of men’s sleepwear and loungewear for the Joseph Abboud brand. The new offering will feature a full line of pajamas, coordinated sleep sets, robes and pajama shorts.More from WWDMichael Kors Hamptons Party The collection will be available at department and specialty stores in the U.S. and Canada beginning in the spring of 2022. Retail prices will range from $25 to $80. “Intradeco is thrilled and...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Manu Atelier, Rotate Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

LONDON — Two buzzy young labels, four very stylish women and lots of Instagram cred: The collaboration between Danish ready-to-wear label Rotate and Istanbul favorite Manu Atelier was a no-brainer. Both brands have been on the rise in the last five years. Rotate creative directors Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Louis Vuitton Fall 2021 Menswear Collection Campaign

Key Pieces: Clear standouts include a host of splashy tie-dye garments — from technical jackets to skirts — and a cleverly quilted suit. More subtle, however, are the various leather accessories printed with handwritten "Marque L. Vuitton déposée" text and an illustrative checkerboard pattern sourced from founder Gaston-Louis Vuitton's personal scrawl.
RetailPosted by
WWD

A Department Store Veteran Shares Her Keys for Post-pandemic Success

PARIS — When Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées opened in 2019, many features it introduced were fairly new to French retail. The store was designed to reflect the way people shop online, with products grouped by styles and trends, instead of brands, and a staff of 300 “personal stylists,” recruited via Instagram, acting as a mixture of style and trend experts, cultural influencers and high-end hotel concierges.
Beauty & Fashionmanofmany.com

Virgil Abloh Gives Pioneer DDJ-1000-OW the Off-White Treatment

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White is a brand in demand. Multiple companies have sought out the opportunity to collaborate with the fashion designer renowned for his work, including the most recent new partner, audio giant Pioneer. The two brands worked together to create the Pioneer DDJ-1000-OW, a project that reflects Abloh’s “deep desire to create DJ equipment that explores the unity and harmony of music with Pioneer DJ.”
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

Beekman 1802 Names First-Ever Brand Ambassador

Beekman 1802, a goat milk-based skincare brand, is now announcing their first brand ambassador, TikTok mega-star, Kat Stickler. Stickler, who has garnered over 7 million followers across her social media platforms, says, "It is an absolute honor and a privilege to be announced as the first Beekman 1802 Brand Ambassador! I have always stood by the importance of clean beauty, which became even more important the day I became a mom."
LifestyleAviation Week

Cathay Pacific Names New Execs In Pivot To Lifestyle Branding

Cathay Pacific has identified three new senior leadership positions as it turns to lifestyle products for revenue as flight restrictions in Hong Kong drag on. The airline launched its lifestyle brand in early July. Known simply as “Cathay,” the venture aims to provide new offerings in the areas of... Subscription...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Shop the Furry Vetements Teddy Loafers Here

Right now is a time of transition, and it’s not as easy as we thought it’d be. After spending more time at home alone than any human ever should, we're being released back into the wild. That’s difficult from a psychological perspective, but also from a sartorial one. Primarily, we’re looking for ways to continue our love affair with slippers and sweatpants without looking like we just rolled out of bed and into a bar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy