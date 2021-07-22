Hurricanes Trade Alex Nedeljkovic To Red Wings

A trade freeze that went into effect Saturday for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft will be lifted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Seattle has been the only team able to make moves since the weekend, but all teams will be able to do so starting Thursday afternoon. This has the potential to commence pandemonium across the league. With the draft being held less than 48 hours later on Friday night, 1 p.m. Thursday could be the levee breaking way for a flood of trades.