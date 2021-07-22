Cancel
NHL

Hurricanes Trade Alex Nedeljkovic To Red Wings

The Carolina Hurricanes traded goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, a shocking move given his outstanding rookie season. The Hurricanes acquired the rights to unrestricted free-agent goalie Jonathan Bernier and a 2021 third-round pick for the 25-year-old Nedeljkovic, who went 15-5-3 and led the NHL with a .932 save percentage and a 1.90 goals-against average. He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, finishing third in the voting.

