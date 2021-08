DAVENPORT, IOWA (July 30, 2021) — We are feverishly putting on the final touches to the new Raccoon Motel and tonight's first show with the amazing Claud and Christian Lee Hutson will be all-ages! That said, please pre-party at one of our great neighbors in downtown Davenport's establishment and make it a great night everywhere. We unfortunately will not be serving any alcohol tonight so support everything in the area and come see us at 8PM for the 9AM show. This is an artist that you must not miss. There are still tickets available and we've actually created a discount code for anyone under 21+ to come out tonight and attend what will likely be the only all-ages show that ever happens at the Motel. The discount code is SUPERMONSTER for $30 tickets. Tell your friends and come celebrate with us!