Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte SRO reassigned for posting videos of students to TikTok

By Katelyn Massarelli
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Gruc_0b4xbWvz00

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A School resource officer with the Charlotte County Sheriff Office was removed from school for posting a video of students on TikTok and messaging students after school hours.

A CCSO Internal Affairs report said it was alleged that the school resource officer, DFC Booker Richardson, was communicating with students outside of work hours and posted a video on his TikTok account without permission from parents. The incident happened at Myakka River Elementary School in Port Charlotte, according to investigators.

CCSO IA investigators confirmed Richardson was found to have unbecoming conduct and violated official procedures or directives. Investigators recommended he be given a written reprimand, given remedial training, and be removed from the SRO program.

CCSO officials with the SRO program received an email from the Charlotte County Public School Board about Richardson. SRO program officials met with Myakka Elementary School employees. They found in their preliminary investigation that the deputy took video of students playing football and posted it on his personal TikTok account.

The investigation also revealed Richardson was speaking with the elementary school student after school was over on another social media platform called Discord, IA investigators said.

Once the investigation was turned over to Internal Affairs, Richardson was placed on administrative duty, pending the results of the investigation.

School officials told deputies that one of the students was upset with the comments on the TikTok video posted by the school resource officer while he was playing football. The video showed the student dropping a pass, investigators said.

The student didn’t know the video was posted on TikTok until Richardson asked him over Discord that night if he saw how many views the video had, the IA report confirmed. This conversation happened at around 9:30 p.m.

The student told investigators that Richardson was also passing out pieces of paper with the screen names of his social media and gaming accounts at lunchtime a few weeks into the school year. The student also said he talked with the school resource officer through Discord and played games through the app and through gaming systems.

Investigators were told by the student that Richardson didn’t film at first, but he started to after a dispute over touch football. The student said he asked the deputy to take down the TikTok but said it had too many likes to take it down. Later in the investigation, Richardson claimed he told the student he was going to take it down.

The student got angry, and he went and told one of the school’s assistant principals, according to investigators.

Richardson admitted to investigators that he videoed students and posted it on his social media accounts. IA investigators said he also admitted it was a mistake and he did not get permission from the parents prior to posting.

The school resource officer said he plays with several people and uses the Discord platform to communicate with fellow game players, some of which are students from school, as well as his students from his volunteer coaching in basketball and football camps. Richardson told investigators it was a way to reach out to the students and make a positive impact in their lives.

Richardson has been with CCSO for seven years has spent almost four years in the SRO unit at Myakka Elementary School, according to the IA report.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
Port Charlotte, FL
Entertainment
City
Port Charlotte, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Entertainment
Port Charlotte, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sro#Football#School Resource Officer#Ccso Internal Affairs#Dfc#Ccso Ia#Sro#Myakka Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year. In addition to the McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, the Republican governor...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC issues eviction moratorium extension after Democratic outcry

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued a moratorium on evictions targeting areas of the country with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, extending an eviction ban for much of the nation just days after a blanket moratorium had expired. The CDC order applies to counties experiencing...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy