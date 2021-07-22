Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Ikea Tjugo Disguises The Battery Charger As A Book For More Discreet Placement In Desks And Drawers

coolthings.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRechargeable AA and AAA batteries have been much improved for a few years now, with their higher capacity, consistent power flow, and a relatively long lifespan compared to rechargeables from years’ past. Ikea’s rechargeable batteries are among those that exhibit such impressive performance. If space-hogging wall warts and unsightly desk chargers are the reason you haven’t switched to rechargeable batteries yet, maybe the Ikea Tjugo charger can sway you over to the other side.

www.coolthings.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rechargeable Batteries#Rechargeable Battery#Aaa#Panasonic Eneloop#The Ikea Tjugo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Panasonic
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Retailtechbargains.com

Gooloo S4 4 Amp 12V Car Smart Battery Charger and Maintainer $32.49

Amazon has the Gooloo S4 4 Amp 12V Car Smart Battery Charger and Maintainer for a low $32.49 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "UDIUSCSD" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $50, so you save 35% off retail price. S4 12V/4A 6V/2A Smart battery charger and maintainer. 5...
ElectronicsGizmodo

Ikea's Redesigned Book-Shaped Charger Is Now Even Easier to Hide

Rechargeable batteries are good now, and even Ikea’s offerings are worth the extra cost in the long run—plus, you’ll be sending fewer dead ones to the landfill. But if aesthetics has been the lame excuse for why you haven’t upgraded to rechargeables yet, Ikea has redesigned both its batteries and charger so they’ll be less likely to clash with your decor.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

MagSafe Battery Pack Tidbits: Thickness, Weight, Charging Details, and More

Priced at $99 in the United States, the MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing additional hours of battery life. Designed with hard plastic, Apple says the battery pack is able to wirelessly charge the iPhone at up to 5W on the go, or at up to 15W when the battery pack is connected to a 20W or higher power adapter with a Lightning to USB-C cable.
Electronicshomecrux.com

IKEA Launches Batteries and Chargers Camouflaged as Books

If you struggle to hide your chargers from your siblings or find it difficult to conceal batteries that make your shelf look shabby, you need not worry anymore. Disguised as a book, IKEA’s newly launched TJUGO chargers alongside LADDA batteries are here to solve this particular problem for you. Furnishing...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Book-Shaped Battery Chargers

This IKEA battery charger has been shown off by the furniture retailer as a discreet solution for users to incorporate into their working or living space without detracting visually from the overall design. The TJUGO charger is designed to look like a miniature book that will fit in well with notebooks or novels, while also looking neatly in place when on a workstation. The LADDA rechargeable batteries will now come in a muted, bluish green shade that plays on the same color as the TJUGO charger.
ElectronicsNew Haven Register

This Portable Battery Charger Can Power Your Entire Home for Days on End

What if you never had to worry about power outages? The EcoFlow Delta Pro home battery backup makes that dream a reality. By wiring the system directly into the home's circuit breaker box, the system automatically reroutes power to the battery backup in case of an outage. Consumers clearly love the EcoFlow design and business model as the company has attracted over 1,300 backers on Kickstarter so far.
ShoppingIKEA Hackers

IKEA RABBLA box now more useful with these 8 accessories

I wanted to create a series of accessories to expand the functionality of the IKEA RABBLA box with compartments. The only tool you need is a 3D printer to offer your personal touch to your box. After the description you can find the link to get the printable STL. If you don’t have a 3D printer, you can search for 3D printing stores near you that can help you print them out for a small fee.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Best chargers for HP Chromebook 14: Anker, Baseus, and more

It’s always nice to have a backup charger in your bag in case something goes wrong. Sometimes you just want an extra power brick to keep at the office for your Chromebook. Either way, if you own an HP Chromebook 14 model, you might want to consider picking up an alternate charger. When it comes to chargers, there’s no shortage of options on Amazon. Whether you want something with fast-charging capability, or just the cheapest option possible, brands like Anker, Baseus, and Nekteck have you covered. Let’s take a look at the best available chargers for your HP Chromebook 14.
Electronicstechbargains.com

EZETAI 3MP WiFI Outdoor Security Camera $49.99

Amazon has the EZETAI 3MP WiFI Outdoor Security Camera for a low $49.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "4J4HGTWT" (Exp Soon). This is originally $90, so you save 44% off list price. Wireless security camera; Rechargeable Battery. Full HD 3MP resolution; Night Vision. 2.4GHz WiFi connection; 2-Way...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Zendure SuperMini Lightning power bank review

REVIEW – One day a few years ago my campus went into lockdown for seven hours. Nothing happened other than a bit of panic, the local police getting some practice and some very ruined trashcans, but there was a lot of turn taking at the power outlets in the room. After that experience, I try to always keep a power bank on me. When I saw how tiny the Zendure SuperMini Lightning is, I decided it would be my new everyday carry power bank.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Galaxy Buds 2 Pricing, Battery Info, Images & More

Samsung is set to announce quite a few products during its upcoming ‘Unpacked’ event. The Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless earbuds are amongst, and their pricing just surfaced, along with images, and more information. These details come from Snoopy, a tipster who shared price tags of the Galaxy Z Fold...
Electronicscoolthings.com

IKEA Starkvind Integrates An Air Purifier In A Side Table

Air purifiers are great, as they continuously clean up the air in your room by eliminating toxins, allergens, and all sorts of pollutants. As useful as they are, you have to admit, that big humming appliance that cleans the air next to the coffee table is a heck of a tripping hazard. The IKEA Starkvind changes that by integrating the air purifier into a side table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy