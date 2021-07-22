Ikea Tjugo Disguises The Battery Charger As A Book For More Discreet Placement In Desks And Drawers
Rechargeable AA and AAA batteries have been much improved for a few years now, with their higher capacity, consistent power flow, and a relatively long lifespan compared to rechargeables from years’ past. Ikea’s rechargeable batteries are among those that exhibit such impressive performance. If space-hogging wall warts and unsightly desk chargers are the reason you haven’t switched to rechargeable batteries yet, maybe the Ikea Tjugo charger can sway you over to the other side.www.coolthings.com
