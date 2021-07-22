US 22 bridge rehab in Warren Co. nearly finished, route to be reopened soon

WARREN CO. – Right on schedule, the U.S. Route 22 bridge rehabilitation in Warren County is nearing completion, and the route is set to be reopened next week. Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation closed the bridge on U.S. 22 over the Little Miami River on June 7, and following 50 days of construction, crews will be on schedule to reopen the route late afternoon Tuesday, July 27, ODOT reported.