$10,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of Corinth bank robbery suspect dubbed the ‘Thirsty Bandit’
CORINTH, Maine — An armed robbery suspect who has been nicknamed the “Thirsty Bandit”—not to be confused with the infamous, fictional “Wet Bandits”—is wanted by the FBI and Maine State Police. According to an FBI Boston Division press release Thursday, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his identification, arrest, and conviction.www.newscentermaine.com
