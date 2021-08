Yes, it’s possible to invest in cow poo — or at least the product that is derived from it. Renewable natural gas (RNG) is a transportation fuel made from organic waste, primarily from cattle. Once it’s purified, this biomethane is chemically identical to the main ingredient in the fossil-based natural gas that comes out of a stove or heats residential water. The use of RNGs drastically reduces carbon emissions, and unlike conventional natural gas, RNG is not a fossil fuel and does not involve drilling. That said, the leader in this sector is Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) — but CLNE stock may lose its one-year gains of the firm doesn’t figure things out.