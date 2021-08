Hachimura has chance to shine brightly at Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If you want to know just how big Rui Hachimura has become in Japan, look at his latest endorsement deal with Nissin which just recently debuted a Himi curry-flavored cup of noodles with Hachimura's face on the packaging. He has his own flavor, inspired by the Toyama region where he's from, and it's curry.