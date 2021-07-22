Cancel
Zendaya is the woman of Timothee Chalamet's dreams in action-packed trailer for 'Dune'

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. has unveiled a striking new trailer for its forthcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s seminal science-fiction bestseller Dune. In the film from Oscar-nominated Arrival director Denis Villeneuve, Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, the son of an intergalactic ruler who is called to battle over the fate of a desert planet called Arrakis. The planet is home to spice — a coveted substance that can unlock human potential, making it sought after throughout the galaxy over.

CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Jason Momoa reveals his 'man crush'

Jason Momoa has a “man-crush” on Oscar Issac. The 41-year-old actor – who has children Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet - had a great time working on the upcoming blockbuster ‘Dune’ because it had such a great cast, including the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ star and his “dream” co-star Javier Bardem.
MoviesMovieWeb

Nebula & the Guardians of the Galaxy Are Bonkers in Thor: Love and Thunder

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan will reprise the role of Nebula in the MCU several times over the next few sequels and installments, beginning with an appearance in director Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress recently teased the humor in Thor's next adventure, though was quick to clarify that this does not necessarily mean that the aggressively deadpan Nebula will suddenly be cracking jokes.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Not Returning To Voice Black Widow In Marvel’s What If…?

The closer we get to the premiere of Disney Plus animated series What If…?, the more we discover that some of the franchise’s biggest names aren’t going to be lending their vocal talents to the show. Following the previous reveals that Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. won’t be taking part as Captain America and Iron Man, the full voice cast has been released, and there’s no sign of Scarlett Johansson either.
MoviesRefinery29

Jason Momoa Would Like Hollywood To Put Some Respect On Action Movies

Hollywood hero Jason Momoa has come a long way from playing the wordless Dothraki khalasar Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. But even as he continues to progress in his career with lead roles in big projects, the actor has just one gripe to make about the current state of the industry: Hollywood doesn't respect action films enough.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Jason Momoa Celebrates His 42nd Birthday: 'Craziest Year to Date'

Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos of him saying goodbye to the "last day of 41." The "Game of Thrones" star, who turned 42 this Sunday, celebrated the occasion with his friend Brian Andrew Mendoza Saturday. "Happy last day of 41," Momoa wrote in the caption....
MoviesCollider

New ‘Dune’ Trailer Features Sand Worms, Spice, and Everything’s Not Nice

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have released a new trailer for Dune, ahead of the film’s October 22 release date. Directed by Arrival and Blade Runner 2049’s Denis Villeneuve, Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a prince who travels to the desert planet Arrakis to protect the source of the most valuable substance in the universe, known as "Melange," but the trailer also heavily features a look at Zendaya's Chani, who narrates the beginning in voiceover, as well as Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto Atreides, Paul's father.
MoviesElite Daily

The New Dune Trailer Will Fill The Zendaya Void In Your Heart

When Warner Bros. Pictures announced it was remaking Dune for a new generation, it seemed like an enormous undertaking. Directors have attempted to adapt the galactic space opera series of novels to film twice. The first, more famous 1984 David Lynch film is a cult-classic failure. The other, a SyFy TV movie, was mainly snubbed. But the new adaptation’s star-studded cast and blockbuster treatment mean few will ignore this film. These Dune details, including the trailer and character posters, will help a new fan base get acquainted with Arrakis.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune gets a new trailer and more character posters

Following on from this week’s teaser, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have now unveiled the brand new trailer for Dune, director Denis Villeneuve’s hotly-anticipated adaptation of the classic Frank Herbert sci-fi novel; check it out below, along with a second batch of character posters this time featuring Beast Rabban (Dave Bautista), Thufir Hawat (Stephen McKinley Henderson), Dr. Yueh (Chang Chen), Reverend Mother Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling), Piter De Vries (David Dastmalchian), and Liet Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster); take a look here…
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Dune' Trailer: Timothée Chalamet fights for his life against armies and sandworms

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s epic “Dune” remake, adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Along with Chalamet and Zendaya, “Dune” boasts a star-studded cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon...
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Dune might not have been made if Timothee Chalamet didn't agree to his role

Denis Villeneuve says 'Dune' might not have been made if Timothee Chalamet hadn't agreed to play Paul Atreides. The 53-year-old director's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic sees the 25-year-old actor portray the leading role, and the filmmaker has admitted they had no "Plan B" when it came to casting another actor as the character.
MoviesBirmingham Star

New trailer of 'Dune' released

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Warner Bros. released a brand new trailer for the highly-anticipated sci-fi film 'Dune' on Thursday. According to the trailer the upcoming flick promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a storyline that revolves around the story of a mythic and emotionally charged hero Paul Atreides.
MoviesFirst Showing

Second Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Movie Landing in October

"Dreams make good stories… But everything important happens when we're awake." Warner Bros has dropped the second official trailer for Denis Villeneuve's epic adaption of Dune, based on the classic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. The first trailer debuted last fall, and we've been impatiently waiting to see more ever since. Set in the distant future, the story is about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy - the planet Arrakis, the only place in the galaxy where they can find "the spice". This movie stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, featuring a massive ensemble cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. I am ALL IN for this! Everything about it looks like it's going to be as grand & glorious as we're hoping. Unleash the sandworms!!
Moviesfilm-book.com

DUNE (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Timothée Chalamet stars in Denis Villeneuve’s Film Set Thousands of Years in Mankind’s Feudal Future

Warner Bros. and HBO Max have released the second movie trailer for Dune (2021). View here the first Dune movie trailer. Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune stars Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, and Charlotte Rampling.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Second Trailer: “Dune”

Almost one year after the first trailer arrived, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official second trailer for celebrated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s new big-screen adaptation of the classic Frank Herbert novel “Dune” arriving in cinemas and on HBO Max on October 22nd. The first of two proposed films based on...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Dune’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Is Called To Lead In An Epic Sci-Fi Tale Of Family Dynasty

Denis Villeneuve has waited a while to showcase his latest film to mainstream audiences. “Dune,” based on Frank Herbert‘s iconic series of novels, is a high-budget fantasy epic with an all-star cast starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and Josh Brolin, just to name a few of the film’s stars right now. Warner Brothers have moved the film’s release date several times because of the pandemic, from December 2020 to October 1. The film is now coming out several weeks later to the public on October 22, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival.
TV & VideosInverse

Dune IMAX footage reveals sandworms, spice, and Zendaya’s surprising role

With the joint theatrical and HBO Max release of Dune: Part One three months away, the hype machine is ramping up for all things Arrakis. In addition to the explosive second trailer for Dune, special IMAX screenings are offering select audiences an exclusive first look at, among other things, the first 10 minutes of Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction blockbuster. And that footage reveals one change from the books that rather smartly shakes up the narrative structure of Frank Herbert’s novel.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

Dune's official trailer has arrived – and it looks like an Oscar contender

After what seemed like an eternal wait, the official trailer for Dune has landed online – and it looks absolutely epic. Warner Bros' upcoming reboot of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel, which is also getting a spin-off TV series called Dune: The Sisterhood, is due to be released in theaters and on HBO Max (in available territories) later this year.
Moviescgmagonline.com

Dune’s Newest Trailer gives another look at the Adaptation

Warner Bros. dropped a new trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel, Dune. It opens up with a look at the desert planet, Arrakis and Zendaya’s character, Chani narrating and explaining how the empire has exploited the planet for the natural resource called ‘Spice’. Now the resource isn’t exactly ordinary as Spice is required for interstellar travel, so it’s an understatement to say it’s pretty valuable.

