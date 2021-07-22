Zendaya is the woman of Timothee Chalamet's dreams in action-packed trailer for 'Dune'
Warner Bros. has unveiled a striking new trailer for its forthcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s seminal science-fiction bestseller Dune. In the film from Oscar-nominated Arrival director Denis Villeneuve, Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, the son of an intergalactic ruler who is called to battle over the fate of a desert planet called Arrakis. The planet is home to spice — a coveted substance that can unlock human potential, making it sought after throughout the galaxy over.www.myclallamcounty.com
