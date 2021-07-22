Zendaya is the woman of Timothee Chalamet's dreams in action-packed trailer for 'Dune'

"Dreams make good stories… But everything important happens when we're awake." Warner Bros has dropped the second official trailer for Denis Villeneuve's epic adaption of Dune, based on the classic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. The first trailer debuted last fall, and we've been impatiently waiting to see more ever since. Set in the distant future, the story is about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy - the planet Arrakis, the only place in the galaxy where they can find "the spice". This movie stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, featuring a massive ensemble cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. I am ALL IN for this! Everything about it looks like it's going to be as grand & glorious as we're hoping. Unleash the sandworms!!