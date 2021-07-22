Robin Williams Tributes Pour In From Fans On What Would Have Been The Icon’s 70th Birthday

It's been almost seven years since the world lost an amazing talent in the great Robin Williams. But while the accomplished actor and comedian may be gone, he certainly has not been forgotten. Yesterday would have been Williams 70th birthday, and social media exploded with remembrances of the man with sweet, touching, and heartfelt posts remembering the man who clearly touched so many lives everywhere. If you saw them you probably began to think about your favorite roles that Robin Williams played and why he means so much to so many.