Former French Ambassador to the NSO Group
French President Emmanuel Macron has said the alleged cyberattack with Israeli spy software Pegasus was a matter of national security. Thursday, he convened an extraordinary defense council at the Elysee Palace. The confidential body that meets above the “Jupiter” nuclear weapons command center also meets in special sessions in the event of terrorist attacks or urgent foreign military operations. The participants, in addition to the ministers of foreign policy and defense, the main heads of the intelligence services and the chief of staff of the army, are subject to the strictest secrecy.communitynewscorp.com
