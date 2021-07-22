Former French Ambassador to the NSO Group

The controversial NSO Group has now banned some states from using its spyware, at least temporarily. At least that has an anonymous source from the Israeli company, the US news channel NPR insured against. The employee did not explain which and how many customers are currently unable to use the spyware as a result. The company itself had spoken of a “well orchestrated media campaign” after the latest revelations and has not responded to press inquiries since “in order not to be part of this insidious and defamatory campaign”. Government officials visited the company’s offices in the middle of the week.