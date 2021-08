MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the parking lot of La Carreta near Bird Rd. and SW 87th Ave. folks were stocking up on shirts, hats, and flags in support of Cuba as demonstrations continue through South Florida. “We’re going to go right now to Tamiami Park and maybe Tropical Park later,” says Luis Arias. Arias has attended a number of demonstrations and doesn’t plan to stop. “Hopefully we keep it going and it doesn’t stop because the moment it stops things change so we just got to keep the pressure and show our people in Cuba that we are supporting them,” says Arias. A...