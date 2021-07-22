Cancel
Bronx, NY

Food Bank For NYC helps provide food, COVID-19 vaccines for Bronx locals at Yankee Stadium

The Bronx Beacon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OvBmn_0b4xRHeO00
(Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) Yankee Stadium opened its doors on Thursday to help feed local families as the Food Bank For New York City distributed meals for the fifth consecutive month, according to ABC 7 NY.

On Thursday, volunteers from the Food Bank handed out canned goods and produce outside the stadium at 161st Street and River Avenue.

The group was able to provide fresh produce and shelf-friendly items for up to 500 families.

Organizers are doing their part to help families struggling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thankfully the Yankees have made this distribution possible, for the third week of every month, so that as clients' SNAP benefits go down for the week, as they have been minimized, this is an opportunity for them to come and get supplemental food for the remainder of the month," Food Bank For New York City's Janis Robinson said.

According to the non-profit, 1.6 million New Yorkers are lacking food due to the pandemic, a number that includes over 340,000 Bronxites.

The event also gave Bronx residents an opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccines, with recipients earning a voucher for two tickets to a Yankees' game.

