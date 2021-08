The Washington, D.C., multifamily market has faced a number of challenges over the past year, and, despite signs of a broader economic recovery, the metro will likely take some time to fully recoup. At the end of May, rents averaged $1,796, up 0.6 percent on a trailing three-month (T3) basis, more than 25 percent higher than the national average. While Lifestyle and working-class Renter-by-Necessity figures grew 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, the market’s primarily upscale development pipeline of nearly 43,000 units could compress rent expansion as new inventory comes online.