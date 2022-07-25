Best air conditioner sales and deals in July 2022

Air conditioner sales are showing up across various retailers this week. As temperatures rise across the country, thousands are looking for ways to beat the heat and although summer isn't the ideal time to buy a new air conditioner from a deal point of view, we're rounding up the best air conditioner deals you can get now.

Retailers from Home Depot to Walmart are taking from $50 to $200 off a wide variety of air conditioners including some of the best smart air conditioners we've reviewed. We're also spotting air conditioner sales on portable units. Although these units can be power hungry, the benefit to owning one is that it can be moved into hard to reach areas like a basement or attic.

Best air conditioner sales right now

Air Conditioner sales

Cooling fans/AC: deals from $154 @ Walmart

Summer is coming. That means now is the time to invest in a new air conditioner. Fortunately, there are plenty of air conditioner sales that are slashing the prices of in-window units. After discount, ACs start at just $154. View Deal

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Compact Window AC: was $192 now $162 @ Best Buy

It's not the biggest discount we've seen, but if you need an inexpensive compact AC, you'll be hard-pressed to find a unit that's cheaper than this. Best Buy has the Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Compact Window AC on sale for $162. It can cool rooms of up to 150 sq. ft and it has dual fan and cooling modes. View Deal

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Compact Window AC: was $219 now $207 @ Amazon

The Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Compact Window AC has received excellent reviews from Amazon users. It's an Amazon's Choice model offering 5,000 BTUs of power. It can cool rooms of up to 150 sq. ft and it has a washable mesh filter. View Deal

LG 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This LG Window Air Conditioner is an inexpensive unit with 5,000 BTUs of power. It comes with a window mounting kit, which makes installation easy. It also has two cooling and fan speeds designed to keep you cool no matter the outside temperature. If you're looking for an inexpensive unit, air conditioner sales rarely get this cheap. View Deal

GE 8,000 BTU Smart Air Conditioner: was $329 now $259 @ Best Buy

The GE Smart Window Air Conditioner is the best smart AC for modestly sized rooms, which makes them great for apartments. The AC is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, which makes it one of the most connected ACs around. Plus, they come with a remote, have a three-speed cooling fan, and can be controlled via GE's Appliances app (Android and iOS). It's one of the best air conditioner sales we've seen. View Deal

GE 6,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $250 now $214 @ Amazon

The GE AHQ06LZ Air Conditioner offers three fan speeds and 6,000 BTUs of power that can quickly cool a room of up to 250 sq. ft. It's one of the least expensive air conditioner sales we've seen. It's cheaper than last week's price. View Deal

Insignia 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner: was $369 now $339 @ Best Buy

Insignia is Best Buy's signature electronics brand. This 8,000 BTU air conditioner can cool rooms up to 350 sq. ft. It offers three cooling settings, a remote, and auto shut-off mode. There's also an indicator light that tells you when to clean its filter. View Deal

LG 10,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner: was $439 now $375 @ Amazon

The LG Smart Window Air Conditioner lets you control your home temperature from anywhere. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to turns the unit on/off. It can cool rooms of up to 450 square feet. View Deal

LG Dual Inverter 14,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $509 now $429 @ Best Buy

The LG Dual Inverter AC is the best smart air conditioner you can buy. It uses LG's dual-inverter compressor, which continually adjusts its speed, rather than turning on and off like a traditional compressor. LG says this technology should provide energy savings of up to 25%. This model comes with a remote control, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the LG SmartThinQ app. View Deal

Hisense 8,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $279 now $223 @ Lowe's

The 3-in-1 Hisense 8,000 BTU air condition functions as an AC, fan, and dehumidifier. It can cool areas up to 350 sq. ft in size and it can be controlled via the Hisense smart connect life app, which is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Add it to your cart and the price drops to $223. View Deal

Frigidaire 10,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $369 now $329 @ Walmart

The Frigidaire FHWW103WBE is a powerful window air conditioner that can easily cool a room as large as 450 sq. ft. It has built-in Wi-Fi and works with the Frigidaire App, which lets you schedule when you want the AC on or off. It's one of the best air conditioner sales we've seen for a unit this powerful. View Deal

GE Profile 8,100 BTU Air Conditioner: was $439 now $348 @ Amazon

The GE Profile 8,100 window air conditioner is quiet and can easily cool rooms up to 350 sq. ft in size. This smart AC also integrates with the SmartHQ app to monitor, schedule, and control your smart AC from anywhere. It's one of the best smart air conditioner sales we've seen. View Deal

Portable Air Conditioner sales

Colzer Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU: was $429 now $269 @ Amazon

The Colzer portable AC is equipped with two fan speeds (low, high) plus an auto fan to maintain a steady circulation of cool air. It's designed to cover large rooms up to 400 square feet. It's on sale for $309, but click the on-page digital coupon to drop its price to $269. View Deal

Gymax Evaporative Portable Air Conditioner: was $176 now $136 @ Home Depot

Perfect for your home office, this portable air conditioner offers 3 modes of cooling and a total of 10,000 BTU. It features a water tank which can be frozen and used to power the machine. It also has built-in caster wheels that make it easy to move from room to room. View Deal

Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: was $308 now $286 @ Home Depot

This Costway portable AC features 8,000 BTU, which means it can cool rooms of up to 230 sq. ft. It has a 24-hour programmable timer to help save on energy. There's also a built-in dehumidifier function that makes your home less susceptible to allergens such as dust mites and mildew. View Deal

De'Longhi 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: was $649 now $579 @ Amazon

The De'Longhi Portable Air Conditioner is a powerful 14,000 BTU portable unit. It can cool rooms of up to 700 square feet. The Bluetooth enabled AC can monitor temperature and humidity and deliver targeted cold air directly to you. The quiet 3-in-1 unit works as an air conditioner, dehumidifier, or fan. View Deal

AireMax 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: was $399 now $368 @ Best Buy

The AireMax Portable Air Conditioner has the capacity to cool and dehumidify rooms up to 400 sq. ft in size. It features dual filters to catch pet hairs and other particles from clogging internal components and it has three operating modes: cool, fan, and dry. It's one of the best portable air conditioner sales we've seen. View Deal

Ukoke 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: was $479 now $386 @ Walmart

Offering 10,000 BTU of cooling power, this smart portable AC can cool rooms up to 300 sq. ft in size. The 3-in-1 unite also works as a fan and dehumidifier. It also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can control your AC via voice commands or via the unit's mobile app. View Deal

