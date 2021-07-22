Murder warrant issued for man suspected of shooting death in Parker

(La Paz County Sheriff's Office)

(PARKER, Ariz.) The La Paz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected of shooting and killing a man last month.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office responded to the 10000 block of Dreamy Lane on June 29 in the unincorporated area of Park and found a man with a single gunshot wound.

That man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. He was identified as Johney Jay Beckham.

Authorities said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Brian Doublas Dunann on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was reportedly last seen driving a black 2004 Range Rover with a California temporary license plate number AX20E61.

Dunann is suspected to be armed and dangerous, according to sheriff's officials. Anyone with information on Dunann's whereabouts was asked to call 928-669-2281.