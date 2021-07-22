Cancel
Parker, AZ

Murder warrant issued for man suspected of shooting death in Parker

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 12 days ago

(La Paz County Sheriff's Office)

(PARKER, Ariz.) The La Paz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected of shooting and killing a man last month.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office responded to the 10000 block of Dreamy Lane on June 29 in the unincorporated area of Park and found a man with a single gunshot wound.

That man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. He was identified as Johney Jay Beckham.

Authorities said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Brian Doublas Dunann on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was reportedly last seen driving a black 2004 Range Rover with a California temporary license plate number AX20E61.

Dunann is suspected to be armed and dangerous, according to sheriff's officials. Anyone with information on Dunann's whereabouts was asked to call 928-669-2281.

