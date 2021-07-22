This cilantro lime noodle dish is adventure-ready and done in a flash

Lasagna is an all-time favorite dish that everyone enjoys, but the one downfall about this meal is that it can take a lot of prep time. Luckily, this recipe for easy spinach lasagna is excellent, since it requires just eight minutes of prep time and 30 minutes of cook time. It doesn't get much easier than that, right? This means it's a great choice for a weeknight dinner since you can easily throw it together after work, and it's also perfect to serve on the weekend for family or friends. The dish yields 12 servings, and it can certainly feed a lot of mouths.