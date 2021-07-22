This cilantro lime noodle dish is adventure-ready and done in a flash
Here we are, deep in the season of grilling, camping and cabin-tripping, and I’d like to introduce the latest super-flexible addition to my summer side dish rotation: spicy cilantro-lime cold noodles. This is an easy weeknight side or main dish that you can throw together lickity-split with a make-ahead sauce. These noods go great with grilled salmon or a grilled flank steak. They are a potluck fave. I also like them as a base for a noodle bowl topped with some chopped tomatoes, marinated tofu and a fried egg with a soft yolk.www.adn.com
Comments / 0