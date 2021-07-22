Cancel
Freshen up your tuna salad with herbs, almond and arugula

By Kim Sunée
Anchorage Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA summery take on classic tuna — or salmon — salad. Add your favorite tender-leafed herbs or toss in a few chopped olives, dill pickles, cucumbers or even some feta cheese. Fill a ripe summer tomato or avocado halves or scoop out the yolk of soft-boiled eggs and mix with the tuna for green goddess tuna deviled eggs. For a more substantial salad, add in cooked orzo pasta or leftover cooked rice or a bunch of fresh greens.

