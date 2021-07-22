Cancel
Obituary: Margaret Formisano, 88

By egnews
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Margaret “Peggie” (Kelly) Formisano, 88, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 18, surrounded by her loving family....

