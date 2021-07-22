Dixie Fire continues moving northeast, surpasses 100K acres burned | Maps, evacuations, updates

The Dixie Fire has rapidly burned 103,910 acres and is only 17% contained, according to Cal Fire's Thursday morning update.

According to the update, the fire is going to continue to move Northeast. Firefighters have continued construction on control lines and engaged in structure defense overnight.

Fire fighting resources in the air and on the ground have arrived to help fight the fire.

More than 1,500 structures are threatened by the fire, and so far eight have been destroyed.

Evacuation orders:

West Shore of Lake Almanor from the Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 36 at Highway 89. This includes the communities of Prattville, Big Meadows, and Lake Almanor West along with the Rocky Point Campground and the Canyon Dam Boat Launch.

High Lakes (PLUMAS COUNTY) Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte Plumas County line. Plumas Butte County line east to Twain Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain.

Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Rd. at Riverdance, and everything west, to the Butte Plumas County line. This includes Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tollgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and all surrounding areas. Caribou Rd. north to the Humbug Rd. and Humboldt Rd. intersection This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir.

Greenville and Crescent Mills and Round Valley Reservoir, Dixie Canyon, Indian Falls, Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls to the Highway 70/89 junction.

Highway 70 at Black Hawk Road north to the Highway 70/89 junction and everything on the western side of Highway 70, this includes Butterfly Valley, and Black Haw, due to forward progression and a spot fire made by the Dixie Fire.

Everything west of Highway 89/36 junction, west along the south side of Highway 36 to the County Line.

Residents are being asked to evacuate northbound to Highway 147 and then to Chester for Shelter or southbound via Highway 89 and Highway 70 to Quincy. Emergency crews are going door-to-door warning residents to get out.

Read more HERE about the intensified evacuation orders in Plumas and Butte Counties (P Zones 1-12) .

Accounts to follow:

Evacuation warning

Area to include the Tehama County Line East to Old Loma Road

Carpenter Ridge East to Skyway

Skyway North from Humbug Summit line to Butte Creek

All the Fish Creek area within Lassen National Forest area road

Pulga and Philbrook Areas East of the West branch of the Feather River

West of SR70 North of Magalia

Intersection of SR70 at Pulga Rd, and South of the Plumas County Line.

Butte Meadows and Inskip areas

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971

Being run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Road Closures

Plumas County

Camp Creek Road

State Route 70 at the North junction with State Route 89 Greenville Wye

Oroville-Quincy Highway at Plains Rd (Four Trees)

Bucks Lake Rd at River Dance

State Route 89 at State Route 36

State Route 89 at State Route 147

Butte County

SR 70 is closed from 14.3 miles East of the junction of SR 191 (Jarbo Gap at CAL FIRE Station 36

Bucks Lake Rd from Riverdance west to Mountain House in Butte County

For current State Highway/Route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire , 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

RELATED : Where are wildfires burning in the Golden State?

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

RELATED : Are you wildfire ready? Here's what to do to prepare for fire season.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

WATCH MORE: Do paved roads, parking lots and buildings actually lead to higher temperatures?