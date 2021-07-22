New Around the World: Wizkid & Tems Spotlight Nigeria on Global 200

Say the words 'folk metal', and what comes to mind? We’d guess Vikings, the cold winds of the North, and bands like Scandinavian Pagans Heilung, who dress in animal pelts and use instruments made from human bones. But every culture has their own folklore and folk music, and there are bands all around the world who are incorporating their own cultures into metal – from Orphaned Land, who mix Middle Eastern folk music with death metal, to The Hu, who use traditional Mongolian instruments like the Tovshuur.