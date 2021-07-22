Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

New Around the World: Wizkid & Tems Spotlight Nigeria on Global 200

By Eric Frankenberg
Billboard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously reported, BTS bounds in atop the July 24-dated Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts with "Permission to Dance." It's the South Korean superstars' fifth and fourth leader on the respective lists, extending their lead for the most since both surveys launched last September. But going deeper on both rankings, other international acts shine, earning their first entries.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Wizkid
Person
Robin Schulz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global 200#Tems#Spotlighting#Bts#Billboard Global Excl#South Korean#African#Nigerian#The Global Excl#North American#Canadian#The Boston Red Sox#English#Mrc Data#Latin#Sech#Nos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Rock Musicloudersound.com

11 bands redefining folk metal around the world

Say the words 'folk metal', and what comes to mind? We’d guess Vikings, the cold winds of the North, and bands like Scandinavian Pagans Heilung, who dress in animal pelts and use instruments made from human bones. But every culture has their own folklore and folk music, and there are bands all around the world who are incorporating their own cultures into metal – from Orphaned Land, who mix Middle Eastern folk music with death metal, to The Hu, who use traditional Mongolian instruments like the Tovshuur.  
WorldBillboard

New Around the World: Japan's Belle & Colombia's Camilo Lead International Debuts

Plus, Austria impacts the Global charts for the first time. On the Billboard Global 200 dated July 31, Pop Smoke leads the haul of new arrivals, as 14 songs from his LP Faith debut, from "Tell the Vision," featuring Kanye West and Pusha T, at No. 33, to "Top Shotta," with The Neptunes and featuring Pusha T, Travi and Beam, at No. 180.
Soccergoal.com

When Nigeria conquered the world, with Garba Lawal

The ex-Super Eagles midfielder shares his memories of the West Africans’ Olympic glory in Atlanta in 1996. 2020 Olympic football is in full swing, with Africa’s quartet enjoying mixed fortunes during the first two gameweeks across the men and women’s competitions. These footballers will know that they are walking in...
Economybiltmorebeacon.com

NC Businesses Have Help Around the World

The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) has expanded the scope of the state’s international trade offices in order to help North Carolina exporters take advantage of emerging market opportunities. “With these changes, we’ll continue helping North Carolina businesses succeed in the state’s strongest international markets while better supporting...
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

From Wausa to around the world

BROOKINGS – How does a South Dakota State University graduate from tiny Wausa, Nebraska, (population 634) become a premier golf course architect in Brazil?. The short answer is a lot of hard work, a little bit of luck, and being the right guy at the right time. The long answer takes a little more explaining.
Africarock947.com

Tight security around Nigeria court as separatist’s trial resumes

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigerian security forces blocked traffic and tightly controlled access to an Abuja courthouse where the trial of a separatist leader was due to resume on Monday, Reuters witnesses said. Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a banned organisation campaigning for secession in southeast...
InternetWYTV.com

Most popular websites around the world

(WYTV) – What are we looking at on the Internet? Here are the top websites visited in the U.S. Google: 18 billion visits per month, 24 minutes per visit. YouTube: Nearly 4.5 billion visits per month, 30:21 minutes per visit. Facebook: 3.89 billion visits per month, 22:50 minutes per visit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy