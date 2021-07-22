Sam Asghari Shuts Down Rumors That He & Britney Spears Are Engaged
Sam Asghari may be shutting down rumors that he and longtime girlfriend Britney Spears are engaged, but he's certainly stoking the flames of the marriage rumors. After a paparazzo spotted the singer wearing a diamond ring on her finger while picking up her Starbucks order in the drive-through on Sunday (July 18), TMZ caught up with Asghari to set the record straight and see if he really popped the question.www.billboard.com
