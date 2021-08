Presentations regarding a proposed new paratransit system in Lake County have been shifted to an entirely virtual format at 4 and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county, communities, townships and transit partners for years have been working to enhance transportation options for seniors and people with disabilities, commonly known as paratransit. The proposed new system is designed so users in any area of Lake County can get to work, shopping, medical appointments, and more. The public can attend either presentation. Registration is required. Visit lakecountyil.gov/transportation. The presentations will be posted on the website. Feedback will be accepted through Aug. 18.