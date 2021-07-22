Dominican University business dean earns honor

RIVER FOREST -- Roberto Curci, dean of Dominican University's Brennan School of Business, has been named one of 50 Business Leaders of Color by Chicago United. Curci has served as the dean of Dominican's business school since 2015 and vice provost for strategic initiatives and external relations since 2019. Curci holds a doctorate in international business and finance from the University of Texas Pan American, an MBA from the University of Miami, and a bachelor's degree in systems engineering from ICESI University in Calí, Colombia.