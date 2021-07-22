Cancel
Online Grocery Sales Dip 23% in June, Survey Reveals

By WGB Staff
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. online grocery market generated $6.8 billion in sales during June, down 23% vs. a year ago and 3% lower vs. May,as ship-to-home sales totaled $1.5 billion and pickup/delivery reached $5.3 billion, according to the Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey. The overall sales decline, much like in May,...

Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

With New Fee, Amazon Risks Losing Online Grocery Shoppers To Competitors

As many grocery delivery services compete to offer the lowest prices, Amazon is taking a very different approach. The company informed shoppers on Monday (Aug. 2) that it is adding a $9.95 service charge for Prime members ordering from Whole Foods Market in five U.S. cities, where previously these deliveries were included with customers’ Prime memberships for orders over $35, Bloomberg reported. The company told those who received the notice that the fee, which will be imposed beginning Aug. 30, will go toward covering operational costs in an effort to keep per-item prices low.
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Online Grocer GrubMarket Acquires Produce Wholesaler Grant J. Hunt

Online wholesale and direct-to-consumer grocer GrubMarket has completed its eighth acquisition of the year, buying West Coast produce supplier Grant J. Hunt. Grant J. Hunt, founded in 1934, supplies apples, pears, cherries, potatoes, onions, berries and citrus fruits to buyers throughout California and the Pacific Northwest as well as Nevada. Financial terms of the deal with San Francisco-based GrubMarket were not disclosed. Grant J. Hunt's current leadership team will continue to manage the organization.
Grocery & SupermaketThe Poultry Site

A Window into How Americans Grocery Shop Online

The Food Industry Association looks at how consumers grocery shop online. The Food Marketing Institutes' US Grocery Shopper Trends 2021 provides the latest insights into customer behavior and shopping habits. Research finds consumers are experimenting with deliver, pick-up and third-party shopping services.
RetailBeatrice Daily Sun

Retailers are bracing for a holiday worker shortage — and shoppers should be, too

There are almost 70% more job vacancies than in the pre-pandemic and 10% fewer people looking for work. Here’s one more reason to shop earlier this holiday season. For decades, seasonal holiday hiring was predictable, and the jobs were filled by people who needed extra money to buy gifts. This year seasonal jobs will be plentiful, but workers probably won’t be. Unemployment is high at the same time as a labor shortage.
BusinessSeattle Times

Amazon’s Whole Foods adds delivery fee in some U.S. cities

Amazon is tacking on a delivery fee for Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market in several U.S. cities, an indication that the economics of grocery delivery continue to pose a challenge for even the world’s largest online retailer. Shoppers were informed of a $9.95 service fee for deliveries...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Bolt Raises $713M For E-Grocery As Businesses Across Industries Enter The Space

The global online grocery space continues to get more crowded. Not only do new e-grocery companies enter the ring each month, but existing companies from other industries have been making their own entries into the space. Bolt (the Estonia-based multinational mobility platform, not the San Francisco-based retail checkout technology startup) announced on Monday (August 2) a new fundraise of 600 million euros (about US$713 million) to get into ultra-fast online grocery delivery. This latest fundraise brings the Uber rival’s total funding to more than 4 billion euros.
Grocery & Supermaketpymnts.com

MFCs Shift Focus Of Online Grocery To Long-Term Growth

With the entry of dozens of digitally native companies into the online grocery space, and with billions in venture capital to power their expansion, traditional brick-and-mortar grocers are challenged to adapt to retain the loyalty of their shoppers. Strategies that worked when online orders made up an almost negligible fraction of their business are proving not to hack it in today’s market, as consumers who turned to online ordering options during quarantine continue to seek out the convenience of the channel.
Retailwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Target Joins Walmart in Updating Mask Requirements

Target on Monday joined a growing number of businesses updating their face-mask requirements following the CDC's July 27 update to its face-covering guidance. Effective Aug. 3, all Target team members in areas of substantial or high risk of COVID-19 transmission, as defined by the CDC—more than 79% of U.S. counties as of Aug. 2—will be required to wear a face covering in stores. In areas not flagged by the CDC, unvaccinated team members and guests will continue to be urged to wear a mask in stores, the Minneapolis-based retailer said in a statement.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Global Toy Market | Covid-19 Pandemic Has Pushed The Online Sales Channels In The Market.

Bonafide Research in its report titled- Global Toy Market Outlook 2025, attempts at analyzing the global scenarios, trends, and patterns that are shaping up this USD 110.97 Billion market in 2019. The toy market globally has spread out pretty vastly with very different patterns and consumer behaviors across regions. Few underlying phenomena are observed globally but the regional traditional and cultural significance of toys remain unchanged. In this report, Bonafide Research has segmented the industry based on age category, by product, and by distribution channel through which the toys are made available to the consumers and has been studied in the context of the regions, major countries, and market leaders.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Online Shopping Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Amazon, Alibaba, JD Sports

Latest Research Study on Global Online Shopping Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Online Shopping Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Online Shopping. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Amazon (United States), Alibaba Group (China), JD Sports (United Kingdom), eBay (United States), Walmart (United States), Target Corporation (United States), IKEA (Netherlands), Best Buy (United States), Newegg (United States), Sears (United States)
Healthwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

How Kroger’s Murray’s Cheese Navigated Many ‘Moments of Crisis’

There’s nothing like a pandemic to teach an industry what it’s made of, and by all accounts at last week’s virtual American Cheese Society (ACS) 2021 Annual Conference, the U.S. cheese business is worth its weight in over $22 billion in sales. With the theme, Moving Forward Together, the annual...
RetailBusiness Insider

Swiss Retail Sales Increase In June

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in June, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday. Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays grew by 0.1 percent year-on-year in June. On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales declined 3.5 percent in June. Sales of food, beverages...
Caledonia, MImibiz.com

Grocery executive prepares for more online shopping experience

After serving as CEO of Dallas-based Borden Dairy Co., Tony Sarsam took the reins of Byron Center-based grocery distributor and retailer SpartanNash Co. (Nasdaq:SPTN) last September during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarsam and his team have adjusted to quickly evolving consumer buying habits that include a trend toward online grocery shopping. SpartanNash recently opened a 55,000-square-foot micro-fulfillment center in Caledonia that will support 24 of its stores in West Michigan by processing online grocery orders, delivering them to stores for pickup or directly to homes. MiBiz caught up with Sarsam at the facility’s grand opening last week to discuss his first year with the grocery giant and the pandemic’s effect on grocery retail and distribution.
West, TXDallas News

Pace of growth continues even as home sales dip

In a fast-paced real estate market, you need all the information you can get to stay on top of the deal. Enter The Allmanac, a market intelligence report prepared weekly by Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Here’s what you missed in recent editions. Area home sales were down 3% in...

