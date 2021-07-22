Online Grocery Sales Dip 23% in June, Survey Reveals

Bonafide Research in its report titled- Global Toy Market Outlook 2025, attempts at analyzing the global scenarios, trends, and patterns that are shaping up this USD 110.97 Billion market in 2019. The toy market globally has spread out pretty vastly with very different patterns and consumer behaviors across regions. Few underlying phenomena are observed globally but the regional traditional and cultural significance of toys remain unchanged. In this report, Bonafide Research has segmented the industry based on age category, by product, and by distribution channel through which the toys are made available to the consumers and has been studied in the context of the regions, major countries, and market leaders.