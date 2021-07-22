NRXP Stock: This Covid-19 Treatment Could Prime NRx Pharmaceuticals for Big Gains
The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to run rampant worldwide. Even the U.S., one of the largest producers of vaccines, is struggling to tame new variants. As such, pharmaceutical companies are looking into ways to not just prevent Covid but to help alleviate its various symptoms. One of those companies is NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP). NRXP stock is on the move up today with the company’s announcement.investorplace.com
