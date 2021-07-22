NRXP Stock: This Covid-19 Treatment Could Prime NRx Pharmaceuticals for Big Gains

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of its lead product candidate ganaxolone, to treat seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), a rare, genetic epilepsy. An NDA filing notification letter from the FDA is expected before the end of Q3 2021. If the NDA is accepted for filing by the FDA, this will enable the company to draw $30 million of additional cash under its credit financing agreement with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., on or before December 31, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions described in the credit agreement.