Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Shares Rare Photo With Their 4-Year-Old Son Deveraux

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones fans got a rare look at frontman Mick Jagger's 4-year-old son Deveraux on Sunday when his girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hambrick, shared a photo of the family. Jagger, 77, and Hamrick, 34, began dating in 2014 and welcomed their son in December 2016. Jagger and the rest of the Stones will soon be back on the road in the U.S. after announcing the new dates for their 2020 No Filter Tour on Thursday.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Bianca Jagger
Person
James
Person
Melanie Hamrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#The New Orleans Jazz And#Circuit Of The Americas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Mick Jagger's Life Today

As hard as it is to believe, the Rolling Stones have been entertaining us for more than six decades, and the band's legendary lead singer, Mick Jagger, has just turned 78 years old. But don't think Mick Jagger is sitting around collecting a Social Security check and baking muffins for the grandchildren. On the contrary: according to the Rolling Stones' official website, the band is ready to get back on the road, and all previously scheduled 2020 dates have been rescheduled for the fall of 2021! All previously purchased tickets will be honored for their respective cities, and the band has even added dates in Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. Clearly, the Stones are still staying booked and busy.
Family RelationshipsGossip Cop

Mick Jagger Poses With Youngest Son In Rare Family Photo, See The Adorable Tot Here

Prolific British rocker and father of eight Mick Jagger recently posed with his partner, ballerina Melanie Hamrick, and the couple’s 4-year-old son, Deveraux. The love that 77-year-old Jagger has for his youngest child is clear to see. Jagger and Hamrick tend to keep their relationship private, especially as it comes to their little boy, so it’s rare to see family portraits featuring the founding member of the Rolling Stones.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Best Life

See Mick Jagger's 8 Kids, Ranging From 4 to 50 Years Old

For nearly 60 years, Mick Jagger has been the frontman of The Rolling Stones. Over the course of those 60 years, the Stones have become a legendary rock band, and Jagger has also lived a lot of life outside of his music. At 78 years old, he's father to eight children, ranging in age from 50 to four years old, and also has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. With all of Mick Jagger's kids making careers, lives, and headlines of their own—yes, even the four-year-old has done that last one—let's take a look at who each of the musician's kids are and what they're up to.
Celebritiesforeveraltoona.com

Happy Birthday Mick Jagger 7/26/21

Happy Birthday to the Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger, who turns 78 today (July 26th)!!! Jagger will always be best known as being’s rock’s preeminent frontman and along with Keith Richards, has written some of the most enduring and important songs of the rock era, including “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Under My Thumb,” “Gimme Shelter,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Get Off My Cloud,” “Brown Sugar,” “Let’s Spend The Night Together,” “As Tears Go By,” “Street Fighting Man,” “She’s A Rainbow,” “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Angie,” “Paint It, Black,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Waiting On A Friend,” “Miss You,” “Emotional Rescue,” “Fool To Cry,” “Wild Horses” “Sympathy For The Devil,” “It’s Only Rock N’ Roll,” “Start Me Up,” and literally hundreds of others.
Relationshipscrossroadstoday.com

Sir Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall’s son Gabriel ties the knot

Gabriel Jagger has tied the knot with Anouk Winzenried. Sir Mick Jagger and his ex-wife Jerry Hall’s 23-year-old son and the socialite walked down the aisle at last after their ceremony was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the limit on guests at weddings. According to reports, the...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Mick Jagger’s Kids Jade, Georgia May, & Lucas Cozy Up For Sibling Reunion — Photo

Jade Jagger reunited with siblings Georgia May and Lucas and documented the occasion with a selfie: ‘Siblings are the best.’. Mick Jagger’s children are well aware of their “dynasty” status. The Rolling Stones musician’s children Jade, 49, Georgia May, 29, and Lucas, 22, posed for some selfies together amid their sibling bonding time. Jade documented the reunion on her Instagram on Thursday, July 22 and gushed about her bothers and sisters.
Theater & DancePosted by
Daily Mail

Happy glamping! Mick Jagger, 78, thanks fans for their birthday messages as he poses by tent... as his girlfriend Melanie, 34, promises to 'dance all night with him' while giving a glimpse of big bash

Mick Jagger thanked fans for all their well-wishes as he celebrated turning 78 in a happy Instagram post on Monday. The Rolling Stones rocker posed by a glamping tent in a picture taken in the UK as he wrote: 'Thanks so much for all your birthday wishes ❤️.'. His son...
Celebritieswmgk.com

Mick Jagger: Performance Photos from Six Decades on Stage

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 17: Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs live on stage on the opening night of the european leg of their No Filter tour at Croke Park on May 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 17: Mick Jagger...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Mick Jagger celebrates 78th birthday with glamping trip in a yurt

Mick Jagger is in celebration mode. On Monday, the Rolling Stones frontman turned 78 and gave fans a brief glimpse at how he marked the special occasion. The "Paint it, Black" singer shared a photo of himself spending some time outdoors leading up against a yurt while sporting a black-and-white shirt with a second black layer underneath along with green pants and black sneakers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy