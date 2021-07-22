Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Shares Rare Photo With Their 4-Year-Old Son Deveraux

As hard as it is to believe, the Rolling Stones have been entertaining us for more than six decades, and the band's legendary lead singer, Mick Jagger, has just turned 78 years old. But don't think Mick Jagger is sitting around collecting a Social Security check and baking muffins for the grandchildren. On the contrary: according to the Rolling Stones' official website, the band is ready to get back on the road, and all previously scheduled 2020 dates have been rescheduled for the fall of 2021! All previously purchased tickets will be honored for their respective cities, and the band has even added dates in Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. Clearly, the Stones are still staying booked and busy.