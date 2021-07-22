Love Island: Who left last night and when is the next recoupling?

Wednesday night’s episode (21 July) of Love Island saw two contestants go home.

AJ and Danny were booted from the villa in a shock double dumping with a surprise twist.

Tuesday’s episode (20 July) ended on a cliffhanger with the islanders being informed that the three boys and three girls who received the fewest public votes were vulnerable to being dumped from the series.

It was revealed via text message that the six contestants in danger of going home were Lucinda, Chloe, AJ, Teddy, Toby and Danny.

It was then left up to their fellow islanders to decide which two contestants would be sent home. The girls were tasked with choosing which boy would be dumped, while it was the boys choice on which girl it would be.

While the double dumping came as a surprise, many viewers had anticipated that it would be AJ and Danny to be sent packing.

Both were the latest additions to the villa meaning that they had forged the least strong friendships with their fellow islanders.

Thursday (22 July) night’s episode will see yet another recoupling, with the boys picking. The remaining girl will be dumped from the villa.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2