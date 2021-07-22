Cancel
First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Honolulu After Travel to Japan Olympics

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Lady Jill Biden will visit Honolulu after her return from leading the US delegation to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The First Lady departed Wednesday, with a stop in Alaska at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson where she met military and veteran families who are staying at Alaska Fisher House. She visited the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage and encourage all Alaskans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

