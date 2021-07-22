Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Last of Us

TV Fanatic
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO's The Last of Us Casts Anna Torv in Pivotal Role. Anna Torvi is joining HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, it has been announced. Which videogame character is she playing? Get all the details. The Last of Us Ordered to Series at HBO. The Last of Us has...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Of Us#Us News Hbo#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Trailer Teases Trouble for the Bordelons

OWN announced today the acclaimed drama series, created and executive produced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay (When They See Us, Cherish the Day), returns Tuesday, September 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. In anticipation of the series return, the season six trailer was unveiled, showing glimpses of the Bordelon family...
TV SeriesPosted by
GAMINGbible

HBO's 'The Last Of Us' Pictures Tease Heartbreaking Prologue

Filming on HBO's live-action adaptation of The Last Of Us is now fully underway, and it looks like the production team is currently putting together its own version of original game's infamous prologue. Naughty Dog's 2013 masterpiece starts on the night of the 2013 Cordyceps outbreak that ends the world...
TV SeriesPosted by
GAMINGbible

HBO's 'The Last Of Us' Has Found The Perfect Tess

HBO's star studded adaptation of The Last Of Us is moving and shaking along, and our latest update is that one of the most important characters of the game has been cast. Originally, Tess was intended to be the antagonist of The Last Of Us. As smugglers, Tess and Joel would have been tasked with Ellie's extraction from the Quarantine Zone in order to develop a cure for the cordyceps virus from her innate immunity. However, Tess's brother would have lost his life in the conflict between the smugglers and the military and she would have blamed Joel for the tragedy. In her rage, she would have hunted Joel and Ellie across the country with a ragtag group of henchmen, and eventually caught them after their trip to Salt Lake City.
TV SeriesGame Informer Online

The Last Of Us TV Series Casts Anna Torv As Tess

The Last Of Us took the industry by storm when it first released in 2013. A definitive shift in video game storytelling, Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic journey about Joel and Ellie continues to resonate with people around the world almost a decade later. The HBO adaptation will follow the events from the first game, and Joel’s first battle buddy (and, perhaps, romantic interest at one point?), Tess, has finally been cast.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Anna Torv Joins HBO’s “The Last of Us”

“Fringe” and “Mindhunter” alum Anna Torv has scored a key recurring guest star role in HBO’s big-budget adaptation of acclaimed video game “The Last of Us”. The story takes place two decades after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.
TV SeriesGamespot

The Last Of Us TV Show Adds Mindhunter's Anna Torv As Tess

Australian actress Anna Torv, who starred on Netflix's Mindhunter, has been cast as Tess in HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV show, according to Variety. Torv is no stranger to the world of video games, as she voiced the main character in 2007's Heavenly Sword video game, reprising the role in the 2014 animated movie. In The Last of Us the video game, Tess was voiced and performed by Annie Wersching.
CelebritiesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Last of Us TV show actor says that the scripts are “breathtaking”

The Last of Us TV show actor Jeffrey Pierce has stated that the scripts for the series are "breathtaking" and some of the best he’s ever seen in terms of detail. Talking on the To All The Films We Judged Before podcast, Pierce gave a small insight into his involvement with the show noting that: "I’ve read a couple of the scripts and they are breathtaking, every piece of tone and texture of the game exists in the writing and then it’s a hundred times more because you get to do so much more [because] it’s all cinematic it’s not at all gameplay."
TV & VideosTVOvermind

HBO’s Last of Us to Cost $10 Million per Episode

Exciting moves are taking place in the film industry, and HBO is working aggressively to keep viewers glued to their screens. It’s happening right here as you watch, thanks to the competition that is going on in the industry. Whenever you hear the word ‘I cannot confirm the budget,’ keep calm; it might be a project worth eight figures. That’s what Damian Petti, president of the IATSE 212, recently said in an interview about The Last of Us cost. And the speculation of what to expect is so high. It is supposed to be Canada’s most significant project.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Last Of Us HBO TV Show Leak Reveals New Set Photos

New set photos of HBO's The Last of Us have surfaced online, not from HBO or anyone involved with the project, but a fan who was apparently able to just walk right up on set of the TV show, which just began production earlier this month. Unfortunately, the photos don't contain anything juicy, like Pedro Pascal as Joel or Bella Ramsey as Ellie, or even Gabriel Luna as Tommy.
TV Seriesvideogameschronicle.com

Here’s the first look at The Last of Us TV series set pics

New photos from the set of The Last of Us TV series show that filming is very much underway. Twitter user @necromonica1 travelled to a street in Alberta, Canada which has currently been redesigned to look like the streets of Austin, Texas. While there, she was able to take photos...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Giancarlo Esposito Drops Mandalorian S03, Boba Fett & Last of Us Intel

Thanks to the combination of The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito, Kathy Hanrahan reporting on behalf of WRAL.com, and GalaxyCon Raleigh, a brief interview with Moff Gideon's real-life alter-ego turned into three important updates on three different series. As you'll see in the video below, Esposito jokes that he's ready to reveal the entire season's details before confirming that the third season of The Mandalorian will begin filming "soon". But in his answer, he also reveals that (according to Esposito) The Book of Boba Fett has "just finished shooting" so Mando is next up on the production. And while viewers should expect to see more Moff during the third go-around, he can't say much (translation: anything) beyond that. As for his co-star Pedro Pascal splitting time between Mando and his HBO series The Last of Us, Esposito reminds fans that having a lead character who wears a helmet the vast majority of the time means never having to worry about delays: "We never have to wait on Pedro". S it sounds like there won't be much concern regarding dueling production delays.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

This Is Us Season 6: The Last Hurrah

If This Is Us were to be an attraction in Disneyland, it would most definitely be one heck of an emotional rollercoaster ride. Watching the series unfold feels like opening a Pandora’s box of emotions, you never know what to expect. Viewers craving for more need not fret. There are still more heartstrings to tug and more tissue boxes to consume. This Is Us is about to make the most memorable of comebacks in season 6, the final season of the series.
Video GamesCollider

In Defense of Naughty Dog's 'The Last of Us' Remake

If recent rumors are to be believed, Naughty Dog is not only hard at work on a multiplayer expansion for their latest release, The Last of Us Part II, but are also working on something else entirely: a full-fledged remake of the original Last of Us video game. Expected to be rebuilt from the ground up, this remake is not your typical remaster or re-release, something that the original Last of Us already experienced on the PS4. That was merely an updated version of the PS3 release with higher resolution and increased frame rates. No, this remake is expected to come with all the bells and whistles introduced in The Last of Us Part II. From the upgraded Naughty Dog engine and incredible graphics update that comes with it, this Last of Us remake has the potential to re-ignite the passion for the first game.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Big Sky Season 2: Who's Out?

The remaining members of the Kleinsasser family will be a distant memory when Big Sky Season 2 begins on ABC next month. According to TV Line, Britt Robertson, who played Cheyenne Kleinsasser, and Michelle Forbes, who portrayed Kleinsasser matriarch Margaret, will not be a part of the cast. The Kleinsasser...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

August 2021 Archives

The Chi just wrapped its fourth season on Showtime, but the story is not over yet. Series creator Lena Waithe has announced a Season 5 pickup! Get the details. On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 4, Deran challenges J and takes matters into his own hands, including confronting Pam. Pope's mental health declines. Read our review!

Comments / 0

Community Policy