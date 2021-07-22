Thanks to the combination of The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito, Kathy Hanrahan reporting on behalf of WRAL.com, and GalaxyCon Raleigh, a brief interview with Moff Gideon's real-life alter-ego turned into three important updates on three different series. As you'll see in the video below, Esposito jokes that he's ready to reveal the entire season's details before confirming that the third season of The Mandalorian will begin filming "soon". But in his answer, he also reveals that (according to Esposito) The Book of Boba Fett has "just finished shooting" so Mando is next up on the production. And while viewers should expect to see more Moff during the third go-around, he can't say much (translation: anything) beyond that. As for his co-star Pedro Pascal splitting time between Mando and his HBO series The Last of Us, Esposito reminds fans that having a lead character who wears a helmet the vast majority of the time means never having to worry about delays: "We never have to wait on Pedro". S it sounds like there won't be much concern regarding dueling production delays.