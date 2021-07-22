Cancel
Palm Beach County, FL

Grill Distributor to Add Warehouse in Palm Beach County

By Jeff Ostrowski
Commercial Observer
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA distributor of grills plans to build a 58,000-square-foot warehouse west of Jupiter, Fla., the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County said Thursday. Palm Coast Sales will add 10 jobs as part of its expansion. The distributor operates from 14540 Sand Holly Circle in Jupiter. Its additional location is under construction at Palm Beach Park of Commerce, a distribution park in northwestern Palm Beach County that’s home to Amazon and Walgreens distribution centers.

