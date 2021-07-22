Letter: The effort to remove your right to vote

Submitted by Chris Leyba. The Pierce County Council introduced resolution 60 and 61 over a month ago in an effort to make the Pierce County auditor and Pierce County Sheriff appointed positions under the executive’s office. Additionally, as of yesterday they have introduced R130 and R131 to soften up the language of the other two resolutions while keeping the spirit the same. These resolutions, if passed during a vote during the upcoming July 27 council meeting, will strip away the right of the voters to choose their chief elections officer and chief law enforcement officer.